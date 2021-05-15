Liam McArthur elected as Deputy Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament

Lib Dem MSP for Orkney Liam McArthur has been elected as one of two Deputy Presiding Officers of the Scottish Parliament for new session.

While the new Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone is required to relinquiish her membership of the Greens group and be completely impartial, Liam and his fellow DPO, SNP MSP Annabelle Ewing, continue to be members of their groups. Unless they are actually chairing a debate, they can take part in business as normal and vote.

I’ve certainly had worse days at the office. Humbled to have been elected as Deputy Presiding Officer and really looking forward to working with @AlisonJohnstone and @aewing4Cbeath as part of the new PO team https://t.co/TVz3SToyw2 — Liam McArthur MSP (@Liam4Orkney) May 14, 2021

I think that this is a strong team. I know Alison from the Women 50/50 Steering Group and I know that she will do all she can to be inclusive and to make the Parliament more diverse.

Liam is one of the calmest and wisest people I know and he will be an excellent chair of debates and representative of the Parliament at home and abroad.