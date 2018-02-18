Lib Dem Jobwatch Special – Head of Membership and Engagement – closes tomorrow

The party is looking for a new Head of Membership and Engagement to help build a stronger relationship between the party and its members. It’s a full time post based in London.

You need to apply by tomorrow, though. Here are the details of the post:

Reporting to the Director for People, the Head of Membership & Engagement will review the party’s membership portfolio, data and behaviours of members, benchmarking against other membership organisations to identify successful models, brands and innovative ideas in order to recruit and deliver new, diverse members to the continue to grow the party beyond its 100,000 record membership levels. S/he will recommend and develop new strategies to engage with and grow the membership and corresponding income streams to support the party’s objectives. S/he will take a hands-on role to drive a better member experience through engagement and two way communication across all channels to maximise the opportunities to build a better Liberal Democrat Party of the future. Key Responsibilities To develop new strategies to refresh, diversify and grow the membership of the party and income streams to support the party’s objectives

To oversee and build the online fundraising capacity of the organisation.

Liaise with the Head of Digital on a project management approach to commissioning work.

Work closely with the Head of Customer relations.

Conduct ongoing evaluation of new and existing membership options, services and income streams and report on these to senior management and key stakeholders as regularly.

To work with members to build an extensive network of volunteers to mobilise activists and maximise the skills of a booming membership base.

Oversee effective member and supporter journeys to improve member experience.

Develop and grow channels of two way communications with members.

To add value to the membership offering, working collaboratively with the Head of Training and Engagement and colleagues across the organisation.

To develop membership initiatives that encourage wider participation and support, and help push up retention

Maintain strategic perspective of the membership offering, through evaluation and awareness of developments in the sector

To oversee the effect utilisation of our CRM.

To build strong working relationships with stakeholders.

Think you could do this?

Then you need to apply by tomorrow with a CV and up to 2 sides of A4 to the Director for People. Full details are available here.