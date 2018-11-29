The Voice

Lib Dem Press: Brexit deal leaves police in the dark

By | Thu 29th November 2018 - 8:30 am

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson Ed Davey has been speaking out about how Theresa May’s Brexit deal would end police access to vital EU-wide crime databases.

The Brexit withdrawal agreement states that the UK will lose access to both the Second Generation Schengen Information System (SIS II) and the European Criminal Records Information System (ECRIS) at the end of the transition period. The Government’s ‘Assessment of the security partnership’ is available here

The Government’s ‘Assessment of the security partnership’, published today, admits that no agreement has been reached to enable UK police to continue to use the databases after that point. The paper states: “The exact nature of future cooperation on this type of data sharing will be determined by the formal negotiations on the legal text.”

The UK checked SIS II 539,382,244 times in 2017, or 1.5 million times a day. [SIS II statistics for 2017 are available here.]

 The UK also sent and received more than 163,000 requests and notifications for criminal records via ECRIS – 447 per day. ECRIS figures for 2017 were provided by the National Crime Agency in written evidence to the House of Lords EU Home Affairs Sub-Committee. See here

Ed said:

Theresa May’s Brexit deal risks leaving our police in the dark. British officers rely on SIS II and ECRIS every day to solve crimes and catch international criminals. Depriving them of access to these vital data-sharing systems will make it harder to put serious criminals behind bars and keep us all safe.

Theresa May keeps telling us she’ll work out a wonderful new security agreement before the transition period ends, but she has completely failed to make any progress whatsoever over the last two years.

The Liberal Democrats demand better for our police and our communities. That’s why we are fighting to give the people the final say on the deal, including the option to Exit from Brexit.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAndrew T 29th Nov - 11:14am
    @Noconformistradical Healthcare could be a whole other topic (or several). In truth in an ideal world (not the one we have now) I think drugs...
  • User AvatarJock Coats 29th Nov - 10:36am
    The entire economy is built around the idea of punishing production (labour and investment in capital goods - not financial capital) and rewarding the idle...
  • User AvatarBill le Breton 29th Nov - 10:00am
    Tweet from a Norwegian ambassador, "The new FTA between EFTA and the Philippines substantially improves the economic ties of both the parties through elimination of...
  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 29th Nov - 8:51am
    Glenn, you would be right if a majority in Parliament gave up on representing a civilised country; not even the Conservatives have such a majority.
  • User AvatarGlenn 29th Nov - 8:37am
    Arnold It would be on any potential referendum paper as the Conservative Party are in power and the no deal wing of the government would...
  • User AvatarDJ 29th Nov - 8:26am
    If we don't leave the EU we'll need to be able to better support those who felt they had such a weak hand in life...