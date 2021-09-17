The Voice

Lib Dems call for immediate ban on conversion therapy in all forms

By | Fri 17th September 2021 - 4:25 pm

The Liberal Democrats have called for a total ban of conversion therapy in the UK, with no exemptions for religious practices.

The party also wants to see a criminal ban on referrals, transportation of minors overseas, and advertising and promotion of any conversion practices as well as a campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of conversion therapy.

The call comes in the same year as the Government have met with the Evangelical Alliance and LGB Alliance, who advocate religious exemptions for gay conversion therapy, whilst failing to honour their promise to ban the practice.

Liberal Democrat Equalities spokesperson Wera Hobhouse MP said:

Gay conversion therapy has no place in our society. The last three Conservative Prime Ministers have each promised to ban it, but still we have seen no action to live up to this promise.

Let’s be clear – conversion therapy is a form of torture. Why should we allow religious organisations free reign to induce or pressure people into undertaking this dangerous practice? We should be teaching people to embrace who they are, not try and be something they’re not.

It’s shameful that in the same year as Alan Turing, who was chemically castrated for loving another man, takes his place on our £50 note we still allow organisations and individuals to try and ‘cure’ people.

Liberal Democrats will not stand for this injustice. We are calling for an immediate ban on conversion practices in all forms, with no exemptions. The Government must honour their commitment to the LGBT+ community and act now.

The conference motion

The motion calls for:

  • The banning of conversion practices in all forms – this should include the following:
    • A criminal ban on all forms of conversion therapy; including those claiming to be psychiatric, psychological, therapeutic, or consultative; or a religious practice such as a prayer or exorcism; or any other medical, scientific, or cultural activity seeking to suppress or change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
    • A criminal ban on referrals, transportation of minors overseas, and advertising and promotion, for any of the above.
    • No exemption for religious and faith-based organisations for any of the above.
  • A campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of conversion therapy among vulnerable people and in social environments where conversion therapy is most likely to be promoted.

Lib Dem elected representatives to work to ensure that all LGBT+ people are able to live in freedom, authenticity, and safety.

One Comment

  • Roland 17th Sep '21 - 5:26pm

    I assume, for reasons of consistency the LibDems are also vocally opposing the Tavistock and Portman NHS trusts appeal which if successful would permit it to resume legalised child abuse.

