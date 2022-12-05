Lib Dems can make gains if we stand up for closer relations with the EU

Last week I had a chance conversation with a leading national ‘expert’ on Brexit. There was much talk about the state of UK-European Union (EU) relations including the Northern Ireland Protocol. I enjoy discussing wonkery, but in light of public support for Brexit reaching an all time low and increasingly articulated public anger, I raised public opinion. “Forget public opinion” came the answer. I was taken aback.
The remark reinforces suspicions about the conspiracy of public silence amongst political leaders, and seemingly some opinion formers, about Brexit. With the tide of public opinion turning and some journalists still discussing Brexit, politicians are missing a political opportunity if they do not reflect the growing breadth and depth of public anger.
Although politicians have been right to focus on the pandemic and the tragic implications of Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine in recent years, downplaying or staying silent about the European Union (EU) is increasingly misplaced. To advocate closer EU relations is not to refight old Brexit battles, but to address the ever present need to promote our security and prosperity and manage our most important international relationship with our European neighbours.
There is a serious risk that hard Brexit will outlive the current appalling Tory Government. On the basis of current opinion polls, Labour will form the next government. Labour leaders have repeatedly not only ruled out rejoining the EU, but also the Customs Union and Single Market. Labour’s five point plan to make Brexit work is piecemeal. Tory hard Brexit will therefore be replaced by Labour’s little better Brexit.
Politicians can of course argue Brexit/the EU is no longer foremost amongst voters’ concerns. Leaving the EU has indeed declined from being the major concern in September 2019 (with 73%) to fifth (with 17%) in November 2022. While the economy and health have shot up the agenda, there is clear evidence that leaving the EU has adversely impacted both.
If voters can draw a link between the cost of living crisis and Brexit. It isn’t beyond the wit of politicians to draw similar linkages. We should not forget Nigel Farage successfully raised the profile of the perceived lower priority issue of leaving the EU by linking it to the then top priority issue (immigration), especially in the run up to the 2016 referendum.
We know Brexit is not the source of all our national problems. However, political leaders can and should advocate closer relations with the EU as a partial solution, or at least draw linkages between leading voter concerns and Brexit. Advocating closer relations with the EU can help increase inter alia exports, foreign investment and growth, and make it easier to attract more workers such as EU health care professionals.
Recently Chancellor Jeremy Hunt reportedly floated a possible Swiss-style agreement with the EU, and Tobias Ellwood, MP, a former Defence Minister, has even gone so far as to suggest the UK might rejoin the Single Market. If even Conservatives can float closer arrangements with the EU, why are opposition politicians being so timid?
Conservative Hard Brexit and Labour’s little better Brexit provide us with a good political opportunity. We were the first nationwide party to advocate a longer term goal of rejoining the EU at its Autumn 2020 conference, and the first to elaborate a detailed policy paper (144) outlining steps towards closer relations with the EU. Many activists believe we could be more forthright articulating closer relations with the EU. We might attract more media coverage and support if we did so.
Voters and activists are crying out for politicians to articulate credible meaningful solutions to our current crises. Closer relations with the EU can and should be one of them.
* Nick Hopkinson is South East representative, Liberal Democrat European Group (LDEG) and a former Director of Wilton Park, the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office policy forum.
“If voters can draw a link between the cost of living crisis and Brexit. It isn’t beyond the wit of politicians to draw similar linkages. ”
First of all we need to try to work out how much Brexit has contributed to our high inflation figure. We could look at our own figure of about 11% p.a. and compare this with German inflation reportedly as 11.3% but what does this tell us?
Of course we could just pretend that the EU has very low inflation, by not mentioning that they too have a similar problem, and that nearly all our inflation is due to Brexit.
https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/german-eu-harmonised-consumer-prices-up-113-yy-november-2022-11-29/
Possibly true in Scotland, London, the South East and the University towns, but across the majority of constituencies that didn’t vote remain, it could be what stops voters paying any attention to us, as has been the experience of the past two elections. In my leave voting patch it is the cost of living crisis, access to health services and local issues that feature far more importantly than a desire to undo the referendum.
@Peter Martin, Brexit has added 6% to food prices:
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/brexit-added-6-uk-household-000100130.html
Everyone who shops for food can’t have failed to notice how much prices have gone up, and by a substantial percentage in many cases. I’m sure a lot of people would benefit from not having to find the share of that increase which is solely down to Brexit, and which therefore was avoidable with either no Brexit or a more sensible Brexit deal than the rubbish that Frost and Johnson have heaped on the UK.
Since the summer my Ward colleagues and I go out canvassing every week. Before that we aimed for once every 2 weeks.
Virtually no one, of the large numbers of people we have spoken to, have mentioned Brexit in any shape or form -for or against.
Usual disclaimer to try and prevent the false accusations about my views – the first vote I cast after my 18th birthday was to remain in the EEC IN 1975. In 2016 I voted and campaigned hard for Remain. We lost in 2016 however. The subsequent 3 year Reject, Re-run and Revoke campaign was not the resounding road to triumph that enthusiasts predicted. Quite the reverse in fact.
I am not entirely surprised that Paul has not found Brexit as a leading concern knocking on doors as a councillor. My question is did you ask them about Brexit and what response did you get? Hm, I thought not. If our party doesn’t start to raise the issue, then who will? As the majority of economists argue and most businesses know Brexit us the major cause of the collapse of exports and the high price of imports. It is economic illiteracy of the worst kind to pretend otherwise. Keir Starmer on the Today programme showed clearly his total ignorance on the whole issue. William is spot on
Paul Holmes:
Are you suggesting that no one is noticing the harmful consequences of Brexit? If so, Sunak and the Tories have very little to worry about.
Incidentally, the Party’s leadership, Ed, Layla et al have been applying your attitude for almost two years now. At the last election we were main challengers in 80+ seats and almost 12% of the vote, but currently we are doing worse not better.
The UK needs to reverse the economic decline. The obvious remedy is to open up trade with wealthy market on our doorstep. Shutting up, ignoring reality and pretending a problem does not exist is not a viable policy.
An interesting point Adrian, but I think you may well be over simplifying it a bit.
Voters in those areas largely came to the conclusion we were irrelevant to their needs – or “A total waste of space” as one voter put it to me – a good while before the Brexit referendum. The damage was largely done between 2010 and 2015 when our leading lights all thought it was a good idea to trash the party activists in local election after local election every May, while supporting the Conservatives – Sorry Typo “Proving Coalition works.”
Voters in those areas are now facing up to the consequences of their belief in the Tories, and enough of them are now realising that it is the Tories who are the problem and it is the Tories who don’t have a solution. Where there are activists prepared to put in the effort, we are once again making progress – unfortunately the 2,600 we lost under Nick will probably take 20 years or so before we get close to getting back.
However, so long as we stop the new leading lights from driving us into another cul de sac by attaching us to every trendy new so called progressive idea and instead focus on the real problems most people face like poverty, ill health, lack of opportunity and poor housing etc etc, we can do it.
I am not naïve ,we all know that inflation is infecting the majority of the worlds nations if not all, and we all know why, but the loss of trade, goodwill, cooperation and a combined strength formed with allies we share so much with was one of the most detrimental decisions taken by the UK, you only have to reflect on the leading advocates for Brexit to query the decision to leave and how it will affect the UK,s future economy?
If Liberal Democrats do not articulate policies addressing the crying need for closer relationships with the EU others will – and not just the Greens!
Cost of Living is the issue here in Cornwall as elsewhere. If you can marry that up with Brexit then that’s fine but rejoin cannot be a main platform. I spent the last campaign in St Ives trying to promote revoke and that was a disaster. When SirEd wakes up from his vow of silence cost of living will be the main battleground.