Lib Dems launch petition calling for Raab to go

The Lib Dems have launched a petition calling for Dominic Raab to go as Esher and Walton’s MP.

You will have seen that the report into bullying allegations against Raab has concluded and Raab has now resigned.

Despite him resigning as a minister, people in Esher and Walton still have him as their MP.

The Lib Dems think Raab is unsuitable to be the MP for Esher and Walton, if you agree please join our campaign to unseat him.

Whatever help you can give will be one more way to give Esher and Walton the MP the area deserves.

Lib Dem Monica Harding will be the MP Esher and Walton can be proud of. She will stand up for community, act with integrity, is competent, and knows how to behave.

The local elections on 4th May are a great opportunity for the Lib Dems – local people can send a strong message to the Government that they have had enough of Tory sleaze.

Want to help? There are three easy ways: