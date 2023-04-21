Lib Dems launch petition calling for Raab to go

The Lib Dems have launched a petition calling for Dominic Raab to go as Esher and Walton’s MP.
You will have seen that the report into bullying allegations against Raab has concluded and Raab has now resigned.
Despite him resigning as a minister, people in Esher and Walton still have him as their MP.
The Lib Dems think Raab is unsuitable to be the MP for Esher and Walton, if you agree please join our campaign to unseat him.
Whatever help you can give will be one more way to give Esher and Walton the MP the area deserves.
Lib Dem Monica Harding will be the MP Esher and Walton can be proud of. She will stand up for community, act with integrity, is competent, and knows how to behave.
The local elections on 4th May are a great opportunity for the Lib Dems – local people can send a strong message to the Government that they have had enough of Tory sleaze.
There’s MPs still in place who have done more egregious things. Besides, surely libdems would prefer Raab to be their target in 18 months?
So the investigation found no evidence of Rabb either shouting or swearing at anyone, or being abusive, but some people felt his style of management intimidating…
Not the damning report I had anticipated.
@Russell: If Raab decides to stand down or do a chicken run, it’s unlikely to be because the Lib Dems started a petition for him to go (as opposed to the cumulative effect of our party’s campaigning making it clear he can’t win). It’s a campaign exercise, pure and simple. Besides, Lib Dems fancy their chances in E&W whether or not he is the Tory candidate. And if he’s forced to resign his seat mid-term, then Lib Dems would almost certainly win the resulting by-election, whoever stands as the Tory candidate.
I thought the recall of an MP is down to the voters of their constituency not another political party.
@Jason Connor: It’s not a recall petition as such, just an ordinary Lib Dem type petition intended to get publicity and embarrass Raab.