Lib Dems react to Alexei Navalny’s death

Lib Dems have been reacting to the shocking news of Alexei Navalny’s death.

Ed Davey said:

Horrified by reports of the death of Alexei Navalny – at the hands of Putin, no doubt. Putin’s despicable methods might be to kill his enemies, but he will never kill the light of freedom and democracy which Navalny has stood for so courageously.

Scottish Lib Dem Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton attended a vigil last night at the Russian Consulate in Edinburgh:

It was a privilege to join Russian citizens outside the Consulate this evening in a vigil for the life of Alexei #Navalny, murdered by the Putin kleptocracy today. Their defiance and their desire to follow Navalny’s dream of a free and democratic Russia was inspiring. This is nothing short of state sanctioned murder. Putin will never brook any form of opposition and Navalny presented so many young Russians with the hope of a future free from corruption and Tsarist fascism. Putin is a despot and a war criminal.

Lib Dem Foreign Affairs spokesperson Layla Moran said:

Awful awful news. Let’s be clear: Alexei Navalny has been murdered by Putin and the Russian state. There must be consequences.

Lib Dem Federal International Relations Chair David Chalmers and vice Chair Adrian Hyyralainen-Trett attended a rally outside the Russian embassy in London:

Tonight I addressed the rally outside Russian embassy to honour Alexei Navalny – the Russian Opposition Leader – who died today in a Russian prison. Putin has blood on his hands

On Twitter, Christine Jardine said: