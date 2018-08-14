NewsHound

LibLink: Judith Jolly We must put the best interests of patients first and end the crisis in social care

By | Tue 14th August 2018 - 8:44 pm

100,000 people may be having their liberty unlawfully restricted,. That’s a big claim made by Lib Dem Health and Social Care spokesperson Judith Jolly in an article for Politics Home.

She writes about how cross party support is building for amendments to the Mental Capacity Act Amendment Bill aim to ensure that any Deprivation of Liberty Standards are implemented by trained individuals and only after a face to face assessment. It’s scary to think that that doesn’t happen as a matter of course.

I am pleased to see support for these new safeguards building. Indeed, there has been much criticism of the current DoLS system across parliament. The Joint Committee on Human Rights has said the system is broken and urgent action is needed to fix it. The process is overly bureaucratic and lacks the clarity over how DoLS should be implemented and who is responsible for their implementation.

The backlog of DoLS assessments means there are over 100,000 people who may be having their liberty unlawfully restricted, hundreds of care home managers and Mental Capacity Act (MCA) practitioners whose workloads are overwhelmed by process, and thousands of family members struggling to get the best care for their loved ones.

A key part of the reforms gives major responsibilities to care home managers. However, there are currently no provisions in place for how care home managers will manage this new responsibility or deal with any conflict of interests. What the amendments need to ensure is a focus on the resources and training that are necessary to implement a DoLS assessment and to ensure patients’ best interests are met.

Older people with dementia who are going through a DoLS assessment are particularly vulnerable. The nature of the illness means that an assessment by someone with limited training or time can mean the wrong care plan is implemented and an individual’s freedom is restricted. For a DoLS assessment to be in the best interests of the patient, there needs to be a face to face assessment by a fully trained and approved practitioner. This person-centred care planning will be in the best interests of the individual and will ease the burden on care home managers who already have multiple and complex caring responsibilities.

You can read the whole article here. 

