LISTEN: Willie Rennie: My mission this year is to stop Brexit

By | Fri 12th January 2018 - 10:25 am

Listen to Willie Rennie’s start of year interview with BBC Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland.

He said that public opinion was shifting in favour of a referendum on the final deal.

The Liberal Democrats’ fortunes were improving too, with more MPs, more members and running more councils.

We have constantly raised concerns about the running of Police Scotland and the way the Scottish Police Authority works and he said it was time for a root and branch review of the Authority after it invited the under-investigation chief constable to return to work before the conclusion of the enquiry into his conduct.

Listen to the whole thing here.

On Tim Farron, he said that he disagreed with Tim’s views and reaffirmed his commitment to campaign for LGBTQ rights.

