Lynne Featherstone reflects on being left to handle the London riots

We’ve been thinking a lot about when ministers should and shouldn’t return from holiday recently, and the consequences of their decisions.

But the tragic and appalling events in Afghanistan weren’t the first time senior ministers have been away when something big has kicked off and their junior ministers have had to deal with it.

Today Lynne Featherstone tells My London about her experience 10 years ago when the Tottenham Riots broke out. Boris Johnson, then Mayor of London, was off sunning himself somewhere and didn’t come back, David Cameron, Nick Clegg and Theresa May were all away, so, for a brief time, Lynne was the face of the Government response to the riots.

I was the ‘duty minister’ that weekend for the Home Office. But this was such a big story, I expected to see the Prime Minister or the Home Secretary,”

She called Nick Timothy, who, with Fiona Hall was May’s extremely unpopular adviser when she was PM and was then at the Home Office. He told her to come in as she was “the only one in the room.”

Lynne assumed that someone more senior would be around:

“I assumed that they’d be a ‘grown-up’ in the room,” she continued. “The machine of government is there to support making sure everything is in place all of the time and clearly it wasn’t, or there hadn’t been any coordination. “[Between] William Hague, Theresa May [and] David Cameron, none of the senior people were around.”

She felt a bit daunted by the enormity of the situation:

It was incredibly important to get the tone right, and not to set any hares running that would scare people, but also to give a frank description of what the government was doing and what was happening,” explained Featherstone. For an experienced minister that would be a tricky line to tread, but after a phone call with Theresa May, who’d already agreed the government lines with her special advisors, she was put in front of the cameras. “I’d never really done any media before, [well] none to speak of,” Featherstone added.

She admitted to being “quite terrified” as she faced the media knowing her comments were going to be heard across the world.

And she described visiting a shopkeeper in her constituency who was livid at having been looted. Her civil service aide was trying to get her away but:

“I remember my private secretary saying, ‘minister, you’ve got to leave, you’ve got to leave.’ because [they didn’t like the situation]. But I didn’t, I went and talked to them, because that’s what you do.”

