Partygate: Is that all there is?

After 11 months of investigation involving 12 full time dedicated police officers, with other support and oversight as required, Operation Hillman has concluded at a cost of £460,000. During the inquiry 126 referrals for fixed penalty notices were made. Boris Johnson and his wife will not receive any further fines.

The Met said today:

“A team of twelve detectives worked through 345 documents, including emails, door logs, diary entries and witness statements, 510 photographs and CCTV images and 204 questionnaires as part of a careful and thorough enquiry.”

We now wait for the Sue Gray report.

Boris Johnson’s Downing Street was fined more times for breaking Covid laws than any other address in the country. The full Sue Gray report should now be published without delay. The public made huge sacrifices while Boris Johnson partied, they deserve the full truth. — Ed Davey MP 🔶 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) May 19, 2022

Conservative MPs are allowing our country to be run by a man who broke the law then repeatedly lied about it. The full Sue Gray report should now be published without delay, and the parliamentary inquiry should be launched into Johnson’s lies. https://t.co/uvuTBWl6Ph — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 19, 2022

