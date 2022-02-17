NewsHound

Partygate: Lib Dem motion to reveal if PM and officials fined by Met

By | Thu 17th February 2022 - 7:40 am

The Liberal Democrats have tabled a ‘Humble Address’ motion to force the government to reveal whether Boris Johnson, ministers and senior officials have been fined by the Met police over law-breaking parties in Number 10.

The parliamentary motion would require the publication of a full list of the names of any elected officials, senior civil servants and political appointees given Fixed Penalty Notices as a result of the police investigation. It would also require the Sue Gray report to be published in full alongside any accompanying evidence including photographs.

The motion states that this information should be published no more than two days after the Metropolitan Police investigation is completed. It has been tabled by Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey and signed by all 13 of the party’s MPs.

The Liberal Democrats are calling on all Conservative MPs to back the motion when Parliament returns next week, to prevent a cover up by Boris Johnson and Number 10.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey MP said:

Boris Johnson can’t be trusted to admit whether he or any other Conservative ministers end up being fined by the police. We’ve seen time and again that his instinct is to lie, blame others or cover up the truth.

MPs from across all parties need to come together and force Boris Johnson to come clean. The public deserves to know whether our prime minister has broken the law, and for the full Sue Gray report including any photos to be published.

If Johnson is found to have broken the law, he must fess up and resign. No more cover-ups, no more lies.

For a sitting prime minister to be found guilty of breaking the law would be unprecedented and put to bed once and for all the Conservative Party’s claim to be the party of law and order.

Motions tabled as a Humble Address can be used by opposition parties to force the publication of government papers and reports. They can be voted on and amended by Parliament and are considered binding if passed.

Full text of the motion tabled by Ed Davey:

That this House considers that a motion for an Humble Address on the laying of papers including the full, unredacted report of the Cabinet Office investigation into alleged gatherings on Government premises during the period of covid-19 restrictions, all accompanying evidence collected as part of the Cabinet Office investigation, including photographs and a full list of the names of any elected officials, senior civil servants, and political appointees given Fixed Penalty Notices as a result of the police investigation, should be debated no later than two sitting days after the confirmation by the Metropolitan Police that their investigation into alleged breaches of covid-19 restrictions in Downing Street and Whitehall was completed.

Guardian coverage.

