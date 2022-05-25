Mary Reid

Reactions to the Sue Gray report

Wed 25th May 2022

Ed Davey spoke in the Commons following the Prime Minister’s statement on the Sue Gray report.

As you might expect, other Lib Dem MPs also expressed their anger.

And this from LDHQ:

Meanwhile, Brian Paddick (who is our spokesperson on Home Affairs in the Lords), has taken legal action along with The Good Law Project over the failure of the Metropolitan Police to properly investigate Brian Johnson’s attendance at three events which resulted in fines for other attendees.

 

 

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

