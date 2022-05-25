Reactions to the Sue Gray report

Ed Davey spoke in the Commons following the Prime Minister’s statement on the Sue Gray report.

Boris Johnson is only sorry he got caught. He's not fit to be Prime Minister. He should resign, if he won't Conservative MPs should sack him. pic.twitter.com/PWK8CyO6Kx — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 25, 2022

As you might expect, other Lib Dem MPs also expressed their anger.

Livid. Absolutely livid. Johnson's statement on the Sue Gray report was utterly shameless and I felt quite sick listening to it. A litany of excuses. Tory MPs' faces suggest many probably agree. #BorisJohnsonOut — Munira Wilson MP 🇺🇦 (@munirawilson) May 25, 2022

30 seconds into his statement and the excuses begin. ‘These people were working long hours’… what? So were millions of others. They followed the rules that you set. How dare you. — Tim Farron (@timfarron) May 25, 2022

Ordinary people stayed at home whilst the PM and his staff had 'Wine Time Friday'. The disrespecting and mocking of staff who tried to stop these parties is another example of the arrogance in Number 10. For the good of this country, Boris Johnson must resign.#SueGray — Sarah Olney (@sarahjolney1) May 25, 2022

And this from LDHQ:

Meanwhile, Brian Paddick (who is our spokesperson on Home Affairs in the Lords), has taken legal action along with The Good Law Project over the failure of the Metropolitan Police to properly investigate Brian Johnson’s attendance at three events which resulted in fines for other attendees.

