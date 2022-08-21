Seaside sewage monitors revealed to be faulty or not even installed

Monitors which are supposed to measure the amount of sewage being pumped into popular seaside spots found to be broken or not even installed.

As many as one in eight southern sewage monitors installed for designated swimming areas are either faulty or not installed.

Sewage monitors along popular Cornish and Sussex coastlines not even installed – Lib Dem MP slams the water companies: “This is a national scandal and these new figures stink of a cover-up.”

New analysis of Environment Agency data by the Liberal Democrats has revealed water companies are failing to monitor sewage discharges at popular British seaside resorts.

The number and length of sewage dumps from storm overflows is measured by Event Duration Monitors (EDMs). However, new analysis reveals water companies have either installed monitors which do not work 90% of the time, or have simply not installed the monitors at all.

The Liberal Democrats have found the monitors are either faulty or not installed at designated bathing status spots. These include, no sewage monitor installed at Long Rock (Cornwall), Littlehampton (Sussex) or Lee-on-Solent (Hampshire).

One sewage overflow is next to the popular Littlehampton Pier, yet Southern Water have failed to install a sewage monitor at the site.

In Seaford in Sussex, the sewage monitor was only working a third of the time.

Sussex has already been devastated in recent days by sewage discharges in the sea. Bexhill and Normans Bay beaches remain closed after raw sewage was pumped into the sea for more than two hours on Wednesday

Across Devon and Cornwall, one in eight of South West Water’s sewage monitors installed at designated bathing locations are either faulty or not installed.

When all monitors are considered (not just bathing status areas), the worst offender is Anglian Water, which saw half (49%) of sewage discharges not measured due to faulty monitors or no monitors installed. This is followed by South West Water (30%) and Severn Water (29%).

Across the country, there are 1,802 monitors installed by water companies which did not work for at least 90% of the time, and 1,717 storm overflows which do not have a monitor installed, meaning we have no idea how long sewage was discharged by water companies. In total, one in four (24%) of sewage discharges went unmonitored last year because water companies either failed to install monitors, or the monitors weren’t working for at least 90% of the time.

Previous analysis by the Liberal Democrats revealed water companies dumped sewage in public swimming spots over 160,000 hours last year. In reality, that number could be dramatically higher.

Liberal Democrats Environment spokesperson Tim Farron MP said: