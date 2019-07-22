Caron Lindsay

Spring Conference is to take place in York

By | Mon 22nd July 2019 - 2:36 pm

Next year’s Spring Conference will take place in York from Friday 13th – Sunday 15th March. Federal Conference made the announcement a short while ago just to give us something to think about while we wait for the leadership  election result.

York for me is a perfect venue for Spring Conference. It’s easy to get to, gorgeous, has some excellent pubs and restaurants and a Lib Dem council to boot.

I don’t know about you, but the hour and a half since 1pm has felt like seven years.

Only an hour and 29 minutes to go…… 

So I suggest you book your accommodation now while to distract yourself from the wait…..

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael BG 22nd Jul - 2:53pm
    It is always good to see an article written by one of our MPs or Lords (or even ex-MPs). I hope that Chuka will not...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 22nd Jul - 2:11pm
    'The conference was supposed to be on “Freedom from Poverty”' I would say this is an achievable goal but it's not going to come about...
  • User AvatarDilettante Eye 22nd Jul - 1:52pm
    “We are the only Remain party with a chance of getting into Government committed to stopping Brexit and tackling the causes of it.” Is there...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 22nd Jul - 12:59pm
    David Raw, I hope Katharine will tell me all about her experience of the SLF conference. The conference was supposed to be on “Freedom from...
  • User AvatarJohn Peters 22nd Jul - 12:29pm
    Project Fear (v1) didn't work, Project Smear didn't really get off the ground, Project Fear (v2) is just embarrassing. We were told all this before...
  • User AvatarRichard 22nd Jul - 12:21pm
    ... of course I don't mean "a strong council house problem" - what I should have typed is a strong council house programme.
Sun 28th Jul 2019
14:00
Jane's Summer Garden Party
Thu 1st Aug 2019
19:30
Trafford Lib Dem Pizza & Politics
Sun 4th Aug 2019
12:00
Longford Action Day with Cllr Julian Newgrosh
Sun 18th Aug 2019
00:00
Village Action Day ð¸