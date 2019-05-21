Caron Lindsay

Susan Penhaligon backing the Lib Dems this Thursday

By | Tue 21st May 2019 - 11:11 pm

Embed from Getty Images

More than four decades on, I can still remember Susan Penhaligon’s performance as Prue Sorenson in Bouquet of Barbed Wire. I watched it far too young and didn’t get most of it as the themes were way too adult but she is up there with Elisabeth Sladen, who played Sarah Jane Smith in Doctor Who as far as I am concerned.

Susan is the cousin of Liberal MP David Penhaligon who was killed in a car crash in 1986. The shock of that day is another strong memory in my life.

She stopped supporting the party during the coalition years, but, in a tweet tonight, Vince announced that she is voting Lib Dem on Thursday.

Vince had also noticed our earlier post about Simon Callow:

So that’s Susan, Simon, Katy Brand, Emma Kennedy and Bamber Gascoigne as well as former Tories Matthew Parris and Michael Heseltine, who has paid for his public statement with his place on the Tory benches in the Lords.

Who will be next?

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarInnocent Bystander 21st May - 10:29pm
    Er.. no. The way to divine opinions, in a democracy, is via a secret ballot. Opinion polls are worthless in that process. They entertain the...
  • User AvatarMike Jay 21st May - 10:28pm
    If the polls are to be believed, most people old enough to remember Bamber Gascoigne in his TV heyday are likely to vote for the...
  • User AvatarGlenn 21st May - 10:25pm
    Frankie I'm just pointing out that the advocates of the European project were no friends of the working man/woman. Also also you need a thesaurus...
  • User AvatarMichael 1 21st May - 9:52pm
    @John Marriott "So a drop of on average of around 5% in Leave support is unlikely to make much difference around here." Well - it...
  • User AvatarRichard O'Neill 21st May - 9:45pm
    @Theakes. I understand the practical point you are making, but turning to UKIP-style populism is depressing. A major case against the Brexit vote in 2016...
  • User AvatarRichard O'Neill 21st May - 9:36pm
    I do miss the days when Tim was leader. Doesn't get enough credit for the role he played stabilising the party post 2015. He was...