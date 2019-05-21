Susan Penhaligon backing the Lib Dems this Thursday

More than four decades on, I can still remember Susan Penhaligon’s performance as Prue Sorenson in Bouquet of Barbed Wire. I watched it far too young and didn’t get most of it as the themes were way too adult but she is up there with Elisabeth Sladen, who played Sarah Jane Smith in Doctor Who as far as I am concerned.

Susan is the cousin of Liberal MP David Penhaligon who was killed in a car crash in 1986. The shock of that day is another strong memory in my life.

She stopped supporting the party during the coalition years, but, in a tweet tonight, Vince announced that she is voting Lib Dem on Thursday.

I’ve just heard that actress Susan Penhaligon will be voting @LibDems on Thursday. Thank you for your support! #StopBrexit — Vince Cable (@vincecable) May 21, 2019

Vince had also noticed our earlier post about Simon Callow:

Pleased to hear Simon Callow is backing @libdems rightly saying we have “consistently and unequivocally supported remaining in the EU, and opposed leaving it. They are the only party to have offered leadership and clarity on this question.” Thank you Simon. #StopBrexit https://t.co/z5ox8DnGrQ — Vince Cable (@vincecable) May 21, 2019

So that’s Susan, Simon, Katy Brand, Emma Kennedy and Bamber Gascoigne as well as former Tories Matthew Parris and Michael Heseltine, who has paid for his public statement with his place on the Tory benches in the Lords.

Who will be next?

