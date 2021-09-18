The Voice

The Guardian on Lib Dem strategy: Bringing down the “blue wall”

By | Sat 18th September 2021 - 9:00 am

In an almost effusive leader column, today’s Guardian praises Ed Davey, Lib Dem strategy and calls the Chesham and Amersham victory stunning. It says the Liberal Democrats are determined to make that win just the first step in bringing down the Conservatives’ “blue wall”. Boris Johnson can’t be ejected from Downing Street without a Lib Dem revival. Although Ed Davey will not be telling delegates to go back to their constituencies and “prepare for government” there are good reasons to believe something is happening, including the May by-election results.

With their party conference starting on Friday, the Liberal Democrats are determined to make [the Chesham and Amersham] win just the first step in bringing down the Conservatives’ “blue wall”…

Boris Johnson’s authoritarian and populist Tory party, designed to appeal to a new coalition of voters, has alienated large parts of its traditional base. When our correspondent canvassed with Lib Dems in the leafy Surrey marginal seat of the deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab, not a single voter professed loyalty to the Tory MP…

Mr Johnson’s record of incompetence and his broken promises are a turn-off for many voters, but especially would-be Tories attracted to the “compassionate Conservatism” of past leaders. Sir Ed has a personal story to tell such an electorate who are interested in helping, not blaming, others…

The Lib Dem leader is positioning his party as an anti-Tory force, vowing not to put the Conservatives back into Downing Street – unlike his predecessor Nick Clegg…

Mr Johnson can’t be ejected from Downing Street without a Lib Dem revival…

The Lib Dems will use this weekend to lay out a new social contract… This is a good strategy. While Labour and the Lib Dems cannot openly work together, there must be a shared desire not to give another century to the Tories by splitting the progressive vote. Sir Ed wants to reap the discontent in Conservative seats over Mr Johnson’s lack of integrity and honesty. One can only hope he succeeds.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Conference and News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Martin
    Two years ago, the Party stated clearly that Johnson and Corbyn were utterly unfit to be Prime Minister. Johnson's behaviour in government has only underlined ...
  • Jenny Barnes
    Don't feed the troll. Thinking about the carbon rationing idea. I heat our house with firewood, which I grow sustainably in woodland. I probably use arou...
  • Mary ReidMary Reid
    Whilst supporting the motion I did originally have some concerns about the reference to prayer. But I was assured by the proposers who pointed out that the moti...
  • John Marriott
    @Jeff What a puerile, essentially francophobe remark. I LOVE it (but I shouldn’t). One of the reasons why many people, who should have known better, voted fo...
  • Nonconformistradical
    @John Marriott "If you are going to push back, it’s trade that I would start with before I beefed up the military." Agree - but that presupposes we have som...