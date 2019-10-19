The one thing about this Brexit deal that everyone should know

Basically it is being sold to the ERG as staking the ground for no deal in a year’s time.

BREAKING: John Baron reveals the NO DEAL promise from Michael Gove & Dominic Raab that is making #Brexit extremists vote for this fake deal. They have no intention of signing up to a free trade deal before 2020. They want the UK to crash out out with No Deal. Please RT: — People's Vote UK (@peoplesvote_uk) October 18, 2019

https://twitter.com/tnewtondunn/status/1185166530490916872?s=20

How any MP who claims to be progressive can vote for this deal is beyond me.

See you on the march.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings