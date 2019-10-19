Caron Lindsay

The one thing about this Brexit deal that everyone should know

By | Sat 19th October 2019 - 5:07 am

Basically it is being sold to the ERG as staking the ground for no deal in a year’s time.

https://twitter.com/tnewtondunn/status/1185166530490916872?s=20

How any MP who claims to be progressive can vote for this deal is beyond me.

See you on the march.

  • User AvatarRoss McLean 19th Oct - 2:10am
    Yep. This is excellent. Well done Daisy. I hope Norman Lamb reads it. Norman is being reported in the Guardian to be considering voting for...
  • User AvatarRoland 18th Oct - 11:46pm
    @frankie Norway+ is not on offer, at best it is Canada- and if the ERG get their way it is WTO. Actually, if the ERG...
  • User Avatarfrankie 18th Oct - 10:50pm
    I'm afraid John there are too many frightened Labour MP's along with some very mad ones, that coupled with Jeremey tacit support is likely to...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 18th Oct - 10:38pm
    @frankie Who says that Norway Plus is “not on offer”? Who knows what might happen if the deal fails tomorrow? It’s all up for grabs....
  • User Avatarfrankie 18th Oct - 10:05pm
    If anyone is interested in keeping up with events in Syria may I recommend https://mobile.twitter.com/desyracuse Agathocle deSyracuse @deSyracuse Historian, Conflict analyst, #Map maker, #MiddleEast, #Syria....
  • User Avatarfrankie 18th Oct - 9:50pm
    There isn't anything special about people John that means they can or cannot handle democracy. We tend to think we are special because we live...