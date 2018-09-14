The social market – a big Lib Dem idea

What people often struggle with when it comes to Lib Dem economics is not the detail of our specific policies – which voters frequently don’t have the time to dig into, in any case – but our economic vision. Labour has a Big Idea, nationalisation, which dominates its economic agenda. The focus on Corbyn’s renationalisation plans was out of proportion to their potential impact, because it fits with how people see Labour’s economics, putting more of the economy under state control in the hope that permanently benevolent governments will somehow manage to run it all for the public good. The Tories likewise have their Big Idea in privatisation, moving more and more of the economy toward shareholder-driven corporations, deregulation, and the profit motive, in the apparent belief that this will placate the magic efficiency fairies. What’s our Big Idea?

The answer, in my view, is the social market, the core of which is that businesses should be owned and run by and for people across society, as independent bodies working to do good things in their own way. Taken to its conclusions it’s a truly radical vision, requiring the transformation of how we hold and invest capital to make cooperative, mutual, and social businesses the new normal. Even taken over the short course of a parliament, it’s a vision that can provide deliverable goals, improving working conditions and pay as we democratise workplaces and help new social businesses enter the market.

The social market is far from the misconception of Lib Dem economics as blandly toeing the middle line between the two other parties. It’s what happens when we logically put our principles into practice, decentralising economic power directly to people in a way that’s sustainable, democratic, and socially just. So how do we get there?

Firstly, we have to make it clear what we’re leaving behind, and secondly, we have to put policies in place that make it clear that what are now considered ‘alternative’ business styles should be standard norms in a liberal future, and ones that we’re prepared to act to help people build and grow. That’s why at Brighton Conference I’m bringing forward Amendment One to F28, the motion on business policy.

Amendment One endorses the belief that businesses that only take into account shareholder profits are fundamentally an outdated model for the twenty-first century and one we need to scrap, and explicitly advocates a social market economy that puts stakeholders, not shareholders, at the heart of how business operates and how profits are allocated. This gives a fundamental backbone of principle that ties together many of the motion’s other good policy points – ending the era of shareholder corporatism and distributing economic power more widely towards a social market is a clear goal that can unify Lib Dem business policy for the future.

The amendment would also commit Liberal Democrats to campaigning for better startup support for cooperative, social, and mutual enterprises. Inevitably given their different ownership structure, such businesses offer fewer possibilities for shareholder investment – a social market future is one where startups are likely to be made primarily on a loan-style basis rather than permanently purchasing parts of a businesses, and we need to start reforming investment systems to allow that to happen. In conjunction with measures already in the motion to help workforces start to buy up parts of their businesses, this measure will help start moving us towards a much more diverse, workforce-driven economic model.

It is sometimes alleged that liberals are in some way agnostic on economics. This far from true: we are a values-driven movement, and our economic ideas, like our social policies, stem from applying those values to the world we live in. The social market is the way we build those ideas into a decentralised 21st century economy – and tomorrow, conference will have the chance to set us firmly on the course towards one.

* James Baillie is a member and activist from Breckland and a former chair of the Lib Dems' Radical Association. He is currently a doctoral student at the University of Vienna, where he works on digital studies of medieval Georgia. He blogs about politics at thoughtsofprogress.wordpress.com.