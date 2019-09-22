The Voice

The speeches that got away

By | Sun 22nd September 2019 - 2:10 pm

If you put time and energy into writing a Conference speech, went through the agonies of sitting through the debate and didn’t get called, don’t let your effort go to waste. Send it to us at [email protected] and we will put it up here.

Also, let us know which speeches made at Conference were your favourites and we’ll clip them on here.

 

 

If you did get called to speak, watch yourself on the Livestream on the party’s YouTube channel.

 

2 Comments

  • Patrick 22nd Sep '19 - 2:30pm

    In the meantime…
    https://youtu.be/zEi7hOcemIo

  • Tony Greaves 22nd Sep '19 - 3:25pm

    You think I “write a speech”? I did put in a card in the climate emergency debate but it was a brilliant enough debate without me! I’ve got a couple of bits of paper with a few notes but you would not want to post them in their scribbled incomprehensibility…

