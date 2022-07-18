Tonight’s Conservative leadership debate has been cancelled…

What am I going to with all of this popcorn?

(with a hat-tip to Jonathan Calder)

Meanwhile, Ed Davey doesn’t share my disappointment…

The Conservatives say they want to lead but they won’t even turn up to debate the issues that matter to our country.

Each of them are treating the nation with utter contempt and they’ve been taking people for granted for long enough.

Conservative candidate’s attempt to duck scrutiny just makes a general election at the end of this campaign even more necessary.