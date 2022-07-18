The Voice

Tonight’s Conservative leadership debate has been cancelled…

By | Mon 18th July 2022 - 12:05 pm

What am I going to with all of this popcorn?

(with a hat-tip to Jonathan Calder)

Meanwhile, Ed Davey doesn’t share my disappointment…

The Conservatives say they want to lead but they won’t even turn up to debate the issues that matter to our country.

Each of them are treating the nation with utter contempt and they’ve been taking people for granted for long enough.

Conservative candidate’s attempt to duck scrutiny just makes a general election at the end of this campaign even more necessary.

  • George Thomas 18th Jul '22 - 12:17pm

    Feels like Ed Davey has gone back in time for David Cameron’s lines about Gordon Brown. The ever changing importance of debates – depending on whether it helps or hinders the Tory party and now the biggest players within the Tory party – is just another example of how politics and perception of politics is tilted in their favour before voting even started.

