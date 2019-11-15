Two spectacular by-election gains and a frustrating but brilliant near miss

It was another brilliant night on the by-election front for the Lib Dems.

Two years ago we narrowly missed out on gaining the North East Fife parliamentary seat by just two votes. And that was the same margin by which we lost out on gaining Dunfermline Central on Fife Council. Aude Boubaker-Calder had run a passionate and spirited campaign and more than tripled the first preference votes and ran the SNP extremely close. She is in a very good position for the next Council elections in 2022.

Dunfermline Central (Fife) By-Election, votes at stage 5 (final round head to head, changes vs similar stage 2017); SNP – 1798 (39.1%, +5.4)

Lib Dem – 1796 (39.0, +39.0)

Didn't Transfer – 1008 (21.9%, -3.3) Just 2 votes in it! Lib Dems aye coming 2 votes behind the SNP in Fife. pic.twitter.com/0E0Qxuy9cp — Ballot Box Scotland (@BallotBoxScot) November 15, 2019

In Tunbridge Wells, Justine Rutland gained a seat from the Conservatives with a spectacular swing:

Culverden (Tunbridge Wells) result: LDEM: 46.7% (+33.5)

CON: 24.9% (-19.1)

WEP: 10.2% (+10.2)

TWA: 9.5% (+9.5)

LAB: 5.2% (-14.3)

GRN: 3.5% (-7.5) Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative. No UKIP (-12.2) as prev (2016). — Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 15, 2019

And in Cumbria, we also pulled off a gain. Congratulations to Cllr Neil McCall and his team.

Shap (Eden) result: LDEM: 48.5% (+17.3)

CON: 33.8% (-17.4)

PCF: 17.7% (+0.1) Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative. PCF: Putting Cumbria First. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 15, 2019

We held our own in Rosyth as the local party concentrated its efforts on Dunfermline Central.

Rosyth (Fife) first preferences: SNP: 42.8% (+16.5)

CON: 24.4% (-2.3)

LAB: 15.2% (-4.3)

LDEM: 7.9% (-0.9)

IND: 5.0% (+2.9)

GRN: 4.2% (+0.7)

LBT: 0.5% (+0.5) SNP HOLD. No other Ind(s) (-13.1) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 15, 2019

And in Wales, we didn’t stand as Plaid Cymru took a seat from Labour.

Rhos (Neath Port Talbot) result: PC: 53.9% (+23.1)

CON: 24.3% (+0.8)

LAB: 21.8% (-23.9) Plaid Cymru GAIN from Labour. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 15, 2019

One feature of all of these results is a significant fall in the Labour vote.

More results to come later today. Watch this space.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings