Ukraine: Johnson is not Churchill, he is Basil Fawlty

By | Sun 20th March 2022 - 7:41 am

Those that had the strength of will to listen to Boris Johnson’s speech to the Conservative Party spring conference yesterday were left gasping and outraged. One of the least statesmanlike prime ministers in British history had the gall to compare the decisions facing the people of Ukraine with those people in Britain made over Brexit:

“I know that it’s the instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom, every time. I can give you a couple of famous recent examples. When the British people voted for Brexit in such large, large numbers, I don’t believe it was because they were remotely hostile to foreigners. It’s because they wanted to be free to do things differently and for this country to be able to run itself.”

Lib Dem MPs and many others were quick to attack Johnson for his crassness and insensitivity.

 

  • Barry Lofty 20th Mar '22 - 8:43am

    Everyone of the statements above sum up what I feel and have felt for quite some time about Boris Johnson, more proof if we needed it, of how completely unsuitable he is for the high office he holds, but I would not have expected anything different!

  • expats 20th Mar '22 - 9:02am

    The only saving grace in Johnson’s speech was the fact that he didn’t suggest that those fleeing Putin’s bombs would be offered ‘Peppa Pig World’ vouchers instead of visas..

  • Tristan Ward 20th Mar '22 - 9:17am

    Remind Johnson that Ukraine’a resistance is not being led by a conservative party paid for in part by Russians rejoicing in the departure of the UK from the UK, but by a brave sister party of the Liberal Democrats that wants to join the EU.

