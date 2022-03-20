Ukraine: Johnson is not Churchill, he is Basil Fawlty

Those that had the strength of will to listen to Boris Johnson’s speech to the Conservative Party spring conference yesterday were left gasping and outraged. One of the least statesmanlike prime ministers in British history had the gall to compare the decisions facing the people of Ukraine with those people in Britain made over Brexit:

“I know that it’s the instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom, every time. I can give you a couple of famous recent examples. When the British people voted for Brexit in such large, large numbers, I don’t believe it was because they were remotely hostile to foreigners. It’s because they wanted to be free to do things differently and for this country to be able to run itself.”

Lib Dem MPs and many others were quick to attack Johnson for his crassness and insensitivity.

Boris Johnson is a national embarrassment. His buffoonery contrasts with the courageous leadership of President Zelensky. To compare a referendum to women and children fleeing Putin's bombs is an insult to every Ukrainian. He is no Churchill: he is Basil Fawlty. — Ed Davey MP 🔶 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) March 19, 2022

Good grief! Some infantile berk chose to script this crass insult to the Ukrainian people… and then the PM read it out without questioning whether *maybe* this might not be the sort of thing a serious leader should say. Our only hope is that no one beyond the UK is listening. https://t.co/hgN64Cs5S9 — Tim Farron (@timfarron) March 19, 2022

I keep banging on about this awful awful speech … sorry … but what an utter, shameless disgrace this man is. At this moment we need a strong, wise, unifying leader around whom we can rally – yet we have this tribal, puny, integrity vacuum. Tory MPs: please grow a backbone. https://t.co/yVIitEZtwv — Tim Farron (@timfarron) March 19, 2022

This is disgusting. Suggesting any equivalence is an insult to the bravery of Ukrainian fighters and their dead. Has it also been lost to Johnson that Ukraine wants to JOIN the EU? https://t.co/CEWfGQN2pD — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) March 19, 2022

What a frankly awful thing to say compared to the suffering of the Ukrainian people. It’s also completely absurd since Ukraine wants nothing more than being part of the European family, not leave it as Britain did. https://t.co/VFaW0j9pMb — Wera Hobhouse MP 🔶 🇺🇦 (@Wera_Hobhouse) March 19, 2022

Brexit, or breaking up the UK, there are no parallels to be drawn between the defence of Ukraine and your narrow, nationalist cause. If you think there are, it’s probably time you took yourself aside. Give thanks you’re not sleeping in a basement tonight, hiding from rockets. https://t.co/uD52o6Nm9T — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶🇺🇦 (@agcolehamilton) March 19, 2022

