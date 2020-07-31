NewsHound

Last minute Northern lockdown is “beyond comprehension”

By | Fri 31st July 2020 - 11:48 am

Responding to the Government’s change in guidance stating that separate households will not be able to meet indoors from today in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire, Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Munira Wilson said:

Throughout this crisis, the Government’s communications have been an utter disaster. To announce a regional lockdown of millions of people not only just hours before it’s enforced, but with no clarity on the new rules coming into place, is beyond comprehension.

Considering their ability to tackle this pandemic relies on the clarity of messaging coming from the Government, it is unsurprising that just yesterday it was announced that England has had the highest excess mortality across Europe. If the Government want the British public to follow the rules they are announcing, then they must be clear, ahead of time, and they must have forewarned local authorities.

It remains unclear at what point Boris Johnson’s Government will finally manage to get a grip on the coronavirus crisis. Yet more mistakes reveal how necessary it is for an inquiry to be launched now – so that Ministers can learn the lessons ahead of a potential second wave.

2 Comments

  • Peter Martin 31st Jul '20 - 12:03pm

    It was a mistake to re-allow household visits in the first place. So the sooner that decision was reversed the better. There was no need to wait. It should be made National policy too. They don’t help the national economy. People still usually have the option of meeting up in public areas.

    What can start off as an innocuous visit by a few friends in the garden can quickly turn into an indoor party as it starts to rain and the alcohol flows.

  • Barry Lofty 31st Jul '20 - 12:11pm

    If it was not known already this is another example of the inadequacy of this government and its response to the on going crisis caused by the pandemic.

