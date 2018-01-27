Vince Cable’s message for Holocaust Memorial Day: Our words must build and encourage, not divide or destroy

Vince Cable has issued the following statement to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Holocaust Memorial Day is an opportunity to honour the memories of the millions who lost their lives to Nazi persecution during one of the darkest and most horrific periods in human history. It was a time of unparalleled hate and inhumanity, the lessons from which we must never forget.

Sadly, the horrors of genocide did not end in 1945. Time after time since we have witnessed acts of shocking depravity and persecution across many parts of the world. We use today to remember the victims of these subsequent genocides too.

This year’s theme “the power of words” is an opportunity to think back to the indefensible, dehumanising language that accompanied Nazi acts of violence. Let us be vigilant in challenging such divisive language today, whenever we encounter it; remembering to use our words to build and encourage not to divide or destroy.

Finally, let us remember the survivors who have taught us so much about the power of resilience, courage and hope. Let us honour them by championing a world that is open, tolerant and united.