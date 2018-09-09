The Voice

Vince Cable’s message for Rosh Hashanah

By | Sun 9th September 2018 - 5:30 pm

Here is Vince Cable’s message for Rosh Hashanah.

As the High Holidays begin this year I want to send warm wishes to everyone in Britain and around the world marking Rosh Hashanah & Yom Kippur.

These holy occasions are a time of deep personal reflection, where many will look back at the challenges of the past and prepare themselves to welcome the new season with hope and enthusiasm.

I want to thank the entire British Jewish community for their immense and ongoing contributions to our society. Your hard work is seen in every aspect of British life, from the arts to charity, business and public services.

As a party we will continue to stand with you to stamp out anti-Semitism and champion tolerance, unity and understanding.

Wishing you a happy and successful new year. Shanah Tovah Umetukah.

This entry was posted in News.
