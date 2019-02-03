Caron Lindsay

Vince: Lib Dems will do well if Corbyn helps to deliver Brexit

By | Sun 3rd February 2019 - 11:01 am

Vince was on Sophy Ridge on Sky this morning. First on the agenda was Nissan’s reported decision to pull X-Trail production from Sunderland:

He then talked about what a blow this would be to the North East, bearing in mind that Margaret Thatcher had persuaded Nissan to come here to be at the gateway to the single market.

The Fail on Sunday is full of talk of an election on 6th June. Vince said that we would do well in an election and reminded Ridge of the poll that would see us overtake Labour and end up in the mid 20s if Labour continued on its present Brexit-enabling course.

Although he didn’t actually say that. He said we would work with people who share our values. And he specifically said that we would NOT be subsumed into any new party.

He then went on Pienaar’s Politics. He was challenged about whether a new referendum was achievable now. He said that if May’s deal is again rejected, the Government might well realise that the only way of getting it through would be to have a referendum.

He says nobody is looking forward to having a people’s vote but it is the only satisfactory way left of resolving the issue. It will give satisfaction and clarity where there is doubt and uncertainty.

And on this new party – there is a significant group in Labour disenchanted with Corbyn. They ware working with us on stopping Brexit. He reckons that people will make a move when the dust has settled on Brexit. A lot of Tories are unhappy too.

Lib Dems are leading on the People’s Vote issue, but will work with people who share our desires.

He says 6-20 Labour MPs could make the move.

Pienaar suggested that Lib Dems should join the new centrist party. Vince told him he wa getting ahead of the game and that Lib Dems could go way up in the polls if Labour enable Brexit.

Pienaar asked him why he was sticking around. He said that we need consistency and stability in the middle of a national crisis. He says that he has a People’s Vote, leading through any early general election and party reforms to get through.

Corbyn has apparently not accepted invitations to discuss a People’s Vote. He wants to deliver Brexit and that is part of the problem.

Vince says that a scenario may evolve where the Government could back a People’s Vote as the only way to get a deal through.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

3 Comments

  • David Evans 3rd Feb '19 - 12:24pm

    Sorry Vince,

    We were doing very well until so many of our MPs like you, chose to focus 100% on your ministerial posts and ignored the fact that the Lib Dems were collapsing around you. You chose to be in China in late May 2014, and left it to wither. Now, to so many, doing well means winning a council by election, not gaining another 10 MPs.

    But most importantly of all, it is not good enough to say that “a scenario may evolve where the Government could back a People’s Vote as the only way to get a deal through.” Vince, you have to be a significant part of making it happen.

  • Richard Underhill 3rd Feb '19 - 12:40pm

    There is an opinion poll in the Observer today.
    The conclusion is cautious, another poll needed, but some will be tempted by the perception that the Tory lead will be sustained.
    I have not checked the bookies’ odds on an early general election.

  • Stimpson 3rd Feb '19 - 12:40pm

    I’d be a big fan of merging with displaced Blairites and becoming the official opposition, but I wonder how many Lib Dem voters and supporters actually share similar aims to them? Social Democracy and Liberalism don’t necessarily equal consensus capitalism.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Evans 3rd Feb - 12:24pm
    Sorry Vince, We were doing very well until so many of our MPs like you, chose to focus 100% on your ministerial posts and ignored...
  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 3rd Feb - 11:43am
    Martin, unfortunately, speed equals capacity. With a given fleet of freezing trucks, trucking licenses, ferry-space and -piers, a doubling of travel time means cutting delivery...
  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 3rd Feb - 11:31am
    Peter Martin, what disappeared long ago (and partially triggered EU accession) was adequate British management and funding. What was left were brand values and a...
  • User Avatarfrankie 3rd Feb - 11:14am
    John if Brexit goes through we will be poorer, if we are poorer, well someone will have to pay for it. A quick guess on...
  • User Avatarjayne mansfield 3rd Feb - 11:10am
    Thank you Martin. I have had one e-mail this morning and a red alert something about phishing. I am not troubled about the people on...
  • User AvatarMartin 3rd Feb - 11:04am
    Arnold Kiel: I meant that already frozen food in lorries can cope with long queues better than chilled products, but it is UK food processors...