Vince: Lib Dems will do well if Corbyn helps to deliver Brexit

Vince was on Sophy Ridge on Sky this morning. First on the agenda was Nissan’s reported decision to pull X-Trail production from Sunderland:

'It's very worrying for the North East, the workers and their families' – Lib Dem leader @vincecable says Brexit is a major contributing factor as to why major car manufacturers are cancelling future work in Britain.#Ridge For more on Nissan, head here: https://t.co/KxKLJs9ljT pic.twitter.com/HjbCi0E4T7 — Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) February 3, 2019

He then talked about what a blow this would be to the North East, bearing in mind that Margaret Thatcher had persuaded Nissan to come here to be at the gateway to the single market.

'If [Nissan] pull it, that is a massive psychological as well as an economical blow for the North East' – Lib Dem leader @vincecable says Nissan are symbolically important to the UK's economy. #Ridge For more on Nissan, head here: https://t.co/KxKLJs9ljT pic.twitter.com/hOQYXMAtL2 — Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) February 3, 2019

The Fail on Sunday is full of talk of an election on 6th June. Vince said that we would do well in an election and reminded Ridge of the poll that would see us overtake Labour and end up in the mid 20s if Labour continued on its present Brexit-enabling course.

'It isn't a unicorn, it's a question of timing' – Lib Dem leader @vincecable says he believes parliament will reject a no deal Brexit, that he would lead his party into a 2019 general election and he hasn't given up hope of a second referendum. #Ridgehttps://t.co/y0ZoN9dk4C pic.twitter.com/OXaFV76ZVy — Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) February 3, 2019

'Where there are common values, we will cooperate together' – Lib Dem leader @vincecable is not ruling out starting a new party with disgruntled Labour MPs. #Ridge For more, head here: https://t.co/y0ZoN9dk4C pic.twitter.com/0t2ygTkFeJ — Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) February 3, 2019

Although he didn’t actually say that. He said we would work with people who share our values. And he specifically said that we would NOT be subsumed into any new party.

He then went on Pienaar’s Politics. He was challenged about whether a new referendum was achievable now. He said that if May’s deal is again rejected, the Government might well realise that the only way of getting it through would be to have a referendum.

He says nobody is looking forward to having a people’s vote but it is the only satisfactory way left of resolving the issue. It will give satisfaction and clarity where there is doubt and uncertainty.

And on this new party – there is a significant group in Labour disenchanted with Corbyn. They ware working with us on stopping Brexit. He reckons that people will make a move when the dust has settled on Brexit. A lot of Tories are unhappy too.

Lib Dems are leading on the People’s Vote issue, but will work with people who share our desires.

He says 6-20 Labour MPs could make the move.

Pienaar suggested that Lib Dems should join the new centrist party. Vince told him he wa getting ahead of the game and that Lib Dems could go way up in the polls if Labour enable Brexit.

Pienaar asked him why he was sticking around. He said that we need consistency and stability in the middle of a national crisis. He says that he has a People’s Vote, leading through any early general election and party reforms to get through.

Corbyn has apparently not accepted invitations to discuss a People’s Vote. He wants to deliver Brexit and that is part of the problem.

Vince says that a scenario may evolve where the Government could back a People’s Vote as the only way to get a deal through.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings