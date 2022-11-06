Watch Ed Davey’s Autumn speech

You can watch it here at 12.50pm.
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.
Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic
and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here.
Please respect it and all readers of the site.
To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.
Your email is never published.
Required fields are marked *
Δ