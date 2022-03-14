Mark Valladares

Welcome to my day: 14 March 2022 – memories of Moonee Ponds…

By | Mon 14th March 2022 - 7:19 am

I hope that everyone, or at least those of you who took part, enjoyed Spring Conference online. And yes, I know, it isn’t the same without the social interaction but it’s better than the alternative.

There’s a lot to be said for niceness and, in what is often (and especially now) not a particularly nice world, it is important to remember that those who don’t wholly agree with us are worthy of our respect nonetheless. As Dame Edna Everage puts it;

But seriously, it’s sixty years since the iconic Orpington by-election, and Chris Maines brings back some happier memories. And, on this day in 1885, “The Mikado” opened at the Savoy Theatre in London’s West End, offering opportunities to satirise politicians every since. A Convention of the Estates of Scotland convened on this day in 1689, as summoned by William III and, eventually, offered the Scottish Crown to him and Mary II. It would be fair to say that this wasn’t the end of the matter…

David Brunnen reviews the latest publication by the Electoral Reform Society, whilst Mick Taylor isn’t happy with the way Federal Conference has lost its cutting edge. And Stephen Barber takes the view that our politics has been broken by Boris Johnson and his posse, giving us the task of repairing it. Coincidentally, I’ll be writing about the new “civility in public life” campaign from the National Association of Local Councils, something that perhaps is long overdue.

So, kick back and wave your gladioli, possums, as we start another week here at Liberal Democrat Voice…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Jeff
    Oil and gas prices are set internationally. Most gas is consumed in the region or country where it’s produced. Just over 10% is exported by pipeline...
  • James Dapre
    Refugees need homes to live in, possibly permanently. Possibilities in the current housing stock are: 1. Holiday lets 2. Air bnbs 3. Second homes - perma...
  • Brad Barrows
    Strongly agree with everything in this article (though the claim about there having been a ‘British system of Justice for over 800 years...’ is way off the ...
  • Tim Knight
    @Christopher Burden The expression ‘hung' conveys accurately the disfunction inherent in the current arrangements in the Commons - with the power of the Ex...
  • Tim Knight
    @Christopher Burden I like the language of a ‘hung parliament’ so long as we can promote the image...