Welcome to my day: 18 April 2022 – in search of serenity…

Liberal Democrat Voice comes to you today from what is claimed to be the world’s oldest extant sovereign state, the Most Serene Republic of San Marino. For those who might not know, San Marino is about one-three hundred and fortieth the size of Wales and sits about ten miles inland from Rimini, on Italy’s Adriatic coast.

But we’re still talking about Rwanda, aren’t we? I wrote about the emerging plans to send asylum seekers to the East African country on Thursday, and as the proposals become clearer, they get worse. The idea that we’re going to pay the Rwandan Government to accept legitimate asylum seekers so that we don’t have to is a stain upon our nation’s reputation. And, of course, the proposals do nothing to address the people smugglers and criminal gangs who will continue to prey on desperate people.

What I was reminded about by the debate which followed was that there are some who callously and deliberately conflate seekers of asylum with economic migrants, and others who either deliberately or through a lack of knowledge, exaggerate the number of refugees reaching our shores. So, here’s the definition of refugee, courtesy of the 1951 United Nations Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees;

A person who owing to a well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion, is outside the country of his nationality and is unable or, owing to such fear, is unwilling to avail himself of the protection of that country; or who, not having a nationality and being outside the country of his former habitual residence as a result of such events, is unable or, owing to such fear, is unwilling to return to it.

You’ll notice that purely economic migrants don’t meet those criteria.

What else can we look forward to this week? Will there be more fines for the Prime Minister, and will it make any difference? We’re already seeing the sort of defence that suggests that, no matter how many breaches of the rules he is found guilty of, sufficient Conservative MPs will once again sell out whatever principles they have for a man who has precious few. It’s seventeen days until polling day though, and postal ballots are hitting doormats, so the British public may yet have something to say in this regard.

But this administration is beginning to have a decided air of 1992-97 about it, as a series of stories, either accusing Conservative MPs of wrongdoing, or being found guilty of serious offences, break. Unlike the Major administration, this one can sustain far more damage, but what are the long term effects and which opposition party will benefit?

And with that, I’d better get on, so to those of you campaigning, the best of luck and a fair wind for you all.

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.