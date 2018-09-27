Well done, Jo! Swinson gets major employers to be more transparent on parental leave…

Jo Swinson, Lib Dem Deputy Leader, has announced nine major employers have agreed to publish their parental leave and pay policies.

Representing around 150,000 employees, the nine companies are:

Accenture

Addleshaw Goddard

Direct Line Group

EY

KPMG

Linklaters

PwC

RBS

Santander

Jo has been campaigning tirelessly for greater transparency on parental leave and pay. Getting these large companies to agree to disclose their parental pay and leave policies sets a standard that other companies will feel more pressure to follow.

Jo praised these employers for “setting an excellent example, demonstrating to others they can do it too.”

She went on to say:

Greater transparency will create a more supportive culture for new parents. If we are serious about tackling discrimination against new parents and pregnant women in our workplaces, we need more employers to get on board. Liberal Democrats demand better. Government Ministers should back my Bill to require all large organisations to publish their policies.

This follows on last month’s success, where Jo secured agreement from the Government to publish parental leave details for all government departments.

She is now pursuing a Private Member’s Bill, tabled on 6 June 2018, to require organisations with more than 250 employees to publish details of their parental leave and pay policy.