Welsh Lib Dems call for UK to follow Ireland and let in Ukrainian refugees

Sun 27th February 2022

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have called on the UK Conservative Government to axe the Nationality and Borders Bill amid the ongoing Russian Invasion of Ukraine. In a letter to Home Secretary Minister Priti Patel, Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds has urged her to drop the “cruel” bill stating that the events over the last few days demonstrates its “cruel consequences”.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have also called on the Government to follow the lead of Ireland and waive visa requirements for all Ukrainians and open a resettlement scheme immediately.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said:

The UK Government must immediately axe the cruel Nationality and Borders Bill. These last few days have shown us the dangerous consequences this Bill will have.

It is horrifying that the UK Home Office has stopped issuing visas to Ukrainian nationals in the midst of Russia’s invasion. Without the correct documentation, Ukrainians fleeing the conflict and looking to reach the United Kingdom will be refused entry to flights, trains or ferries that will take them there.

The UK Government must immediately follow the lead of Ireland and other nations and remove ALL initial visa requirements for Ukrainian nationals.

The Nationality and Borders bill would criminalise Ukrainian nationals for attempting to reach the UK without gaining a visa beforehand. This is inhumane and morally unjustifiable.

British and Welsh people are welcoming; they want to do their bit to help Ukrainian’s fleeing the conflict. Polling this week shows us almost two thirds of British people want the Government to resettle Ukrainian refugees, despite the UK Conservative Government’s initial refusal to do so.

Priti Patel urgently needs to pull the Nationality and Borders Bill from the legislative process. Recent days have highlighted its cruel nature and utterly inhuman and impractical consequences.

