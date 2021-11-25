Mary Reid

White Ribbon Day #AllMenCan

By | Thu 25th November 2021 - 10:22 am

Today is White Ribbon Day, which marks the start of 16 days of action to end men’s violence against women and girls.

#AllMenCan is the hashtag this year. As the organisers explain:

It was developed for us in March when the murder of Sarah Everard brought women’s experience of men’s violence to the forefront of everyone’s minds. It also opened up so many conversations about men taking action and making a stand. We want as many men as possible to think carefully and make the White Ribbon Promise to never commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women.

I am pleased to see that my own local Council is signed up as a White Ribbon Accredited Organisation.  Is yours? You can check here.

Do let us know in the comments about any local Lib Dem led action.

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

