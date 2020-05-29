Young Liberals online conference – drafting deadline approaching!

Over the past month or so, the Young Liberals Executive and Conference Committee has been working hard putting together plans for an online conference, in the place of our regular in-person Activate/Conference. In the last 2 weeks we have started to announce some details, including opening up submissions and drafting advice for motions and constitutional amendments. The drafting deadline is quickly approaching, but there is still ample opportunity to draft a motion, and plenty of time to submit one before the final deadline!

This is a fantastic opportunity for people who have not previously been directly involved in the Young Liberals to see how we work, get involved in policy discussions, scrutinise our Executive and get to know other Young Liberals from across the country.

The drafting deadline for policy motions, business motions and constitutional amendments is at 1pm this Sunday (the 31st), if you are planning on submitting something and want help/advice, please try and get in contact with me by then, as I won’t be able to guarantee help after this point (but will likely still be able to on a case by case basis).

The final submission deadline is 1pm on the 17th June; all motions and constitutional amendments need to be in by this date. After which the preliminary agenda will be released and amendments can be submitted, the deadline for amendments is 1pm on the 3rd of July.

Please direct all submissions, questions, and requests for drafting advice to: [email protected].

Additionally, I have produced a guide to assist people in writing motions for Young Liberals Conferences, which you can view here.

And you can find all our current policies in our policy book here or on the documents page of our website.

Finally, you can pre-register for conference, to make sure you get updated as we get closer to the conference here.

* James Bliss is a member in Oxford and the Federal Policy Officer of the Young Liberals.