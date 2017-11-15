Your chance to have a say on draft disciplinary reform proposals

Editor note – comments are closed on this article, given its nature.

The consultation on the Party’s governance held in late 2015 laid bare a number of concerns which members had with our current disciplinary processes. The Federal Executive at the time took the decision to commission a separate review, which I was asked to chair in the autumn of 2016.

I am clear: the only way members will be well-served by a disciplinary process is if it is simple, transparent and efficient. It needs to be independent, a stand-alone process, and it needs to deal with complaints promptly with clear lines of communication. It also needs robust guidance on how to care for all those who may find themselves trying to navigate the process, be they complainants, witnesses, those complained against, or those sitting on the panels.

Following a number of interviews with key stakeholders in the spring of this year, the Federal Board rightly decided to pause the review for the period of the General Election. This survey, which would normally have come to members last spring, is your chance to have your say on the draft proposals. Once completed, final proposals will be presented to the Federal Board on 18 December, after which they will be submitted to Conference for approval, with full proposals published in January.

I am very aware that this process may evoke strong feelings in many. This review is not here to re-try previous cases, but to make sure we have a disciplinary process which commands the confidence of members and addresses concerns raised. To that end I would encourage you to fill out the online survey. You are also very welcome to email the Clerk of the Review, the Party’s Governance Officer, Chris Adams, with any additional comments.

The survey will remain open until noon on Friday, December 1st.

* Lord Ken Macdonald is a former Director of Public Prosecutions and Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords