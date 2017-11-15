Lord Ken Macdonald

Your chance to have a say on draft disciplinary reform proposals

By | Wed 15th November 2017 - 3:45 pm

Editor note – comments are closed on this article, given its nature.

The consultation on the Party’s governance held in late 2015 laid bare a number of concerns which members had with our current disciplinary processes. The Federal Executive at the time took the decision to commission a separate review, which I was asked to chair in the autumn of 2016.

I am clear: the only way members will be well-served by a disciplinary process is if it is simple, transparent and efficient. It needs to be independent, a stand-alone process, and it needs to deal with complaints promptly with clear lines of communication. It also needs robust guidance on how to care for all those who may find themselves trying to navigate the process, be they complainants, witnesses, those complained against, or those sitting on the panels.

Following a number of interviews with key stakeholders in the spring of this year, the Federal Board rightly decided to pause the review for the period of the General Election. This survey, which would normally have come to members last spring, is your chance to have your say on the draft proposals. Once completed, final proposals will be presented to the Federal Board on 18 December, after which they will be submitted to Conference for approval, with full proposals published in January.

I am very aware that this process may evoke strong feelings in many. This review is not here to re-try previous cases, but to make sure we have a disciplinary process which commands the confidence of members and addresses concerns raised. To that end I would encourage you to fill out the online survey. You are also very welcome to email the Clerk of the Review, the Party’s Governance Officer, Chris Adams, with any additional comments.

The survey will remain open until noon on Friday, December 1st.

* Lord Ken Macdonald is a former Director of Public Prosecutions and Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Party policy and internal matters.
Advert
Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael BG 15th Nov - 7:31pm
    @ David Cooper Not 1.5 million new homes a year but over 5 years averaging out at 300,000 a year. Paying for UBI for the...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 15th Nov - 7:29pm
    @ Peter Martin “But you support both a JB and a UBI?” Indeed. There is no contradiction. UBI is Basic not an amount a person...
  • User Avatarfrankie 15th Nov - 7:23pm
    Sean, I'll let the following snippet answer you Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire media mogul and former mayor of New York, has said Brexit is the...
  • User AvatarPeter 15th Nov - 7:12pm
    Using hydrogen to replace methane is just a joke that proves government is scientifically illiterate. Hydrogen has the smallest molecule known, the gas pipes of...
  • User AvatarPeter 15th Nov - 7:05pm
    The debate about fracking would be more productive without all the green alarmism. I am quite neutral about fracking. I think it should be a...
  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 15th Nov - 6:22pm
    Has anybody done the numbers? A four-way referendum can be won with 25,1%. Would that then be the new will of the people?