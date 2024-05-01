1 May 2024 – yesterday’s other press releases

Sadiq Khan’s record of failure exposed

Lib Dems on verge of historic breakthrough in London

“Bringing truth back into politics”- Welsh Lib Dems back anti-deception proposal

Rennie speaks in motion of no confidence in Scottish Government

Sadiq Khan’s record of failure exposed

Sadiq Khan has once again failed to deliver on key manifesto promises, says Liberal Democrat London Mayoral candidate Rob Blackie.

On the eve of the elections he listed 2021 manifesto pledges that the London Mayor failed to implement:

Deliver a ferry at Hammersmith Bridge

End rough sleeping

Pilot a new City Hall housing developer to directly build low-cost homes

Devolve immigration powers to City Hall to ‘fast-track’ visa applications to address skill shortages

Transfer Great Northern Services to TfL

Good Work Standard for microbusinesses

Roll out a healthy food neighbourhood scheme

Ban gambling advertising on the transport network

Establish a London Drugs Commission

Give frontline workers priority for new homes

Rob Blackie said:

Time and again, Sadiq Khan has failed to deliver on promises he makes when standing for election. It was the same story in 2016 – a string of promises, with nothing achieved, like his promise to plant two million trees, which never happened. No wonder that many Londoners simply do not believe him anymore. Based on his record – especially on crime where the Met are catching half as many sex offenders since Sadiq Khan took office – he does not deserve a third term. Londoners need a Mayor who delivers on his promises.

Fiefdoms of filth: Scottish Lib Dems unveil new sewage league table

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today unveiled the new SNP/Green sewage league table, ranking government ministers by how many hours sewage dumps lasted in their constituencies and regions in 2023.

Among constituency MSPs, sewage was dumped for 22,387 hours in Argyll & Bute- the constituency of Minister for Public Health, Jenni Minto. Minister for the Environment, Mairi McAllan, oversaw 19,550 hours of dumping in her Clydesdale constituency, while Health Secretary Neil Gray oversaw 8,319 hours of sewage dumping in his Airdrie & Shotts constituency.

Among regional MSPs, minister Emma Roddick saw sewage dumped for the longest amount of time, 39,396 hours, in her Highlands and Islands region.

Leader of the Scottish Green Party, Patrick Harvie, saw the greatest volume of sewage dumps, with 6,363,898 m³ of sewage dumped in his Glasgow region, the equivalent of more than 2,500 Olympic swimming pools. Humza Yousaf also saw a staggering 1,526,743 m³ of sewage dumped in his Glasgow Pollok constituency.

These figures are likely to be underestimates because only a small proportion of discharges from the Scottish sewage network are monitored.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

SNP and Green ministers have presided over fiefdoms of filth. I think constituents of SNP and Green MSPs would be shocked to know that their representatives are sitting idle while massive amounts of sewage are dumped in their communities for hours on end. While they do nothing, customers are facing huge price rises from the government-owned water company and its executives are pocketing bumper bonuses. To make matters worse, a tiny proportion of sewage pipes are properly monitored, so the true picture is probably even grubbier. Scottish Liberal Democrats know that this is a scandal afflicting every corner of the country, and that’s why my party have published plans for a Clean Water Act that would see vital updates to our sewage network and a clamp down on discharges. Whether it’s in Glasgow, the Borders or the North East, our parliamentarians and campaigners will continue putting pressure on the government to clean up its act.

Lib Dems on verge of historic breakthrough in London

In the final day of campaigning before polling day, Lib Dem Mayoral Candidate Rob Blackie joined strongly-tipped South West constituency candidate, Gareth Roberts, campaigning in Old Malden, Kingston.

In 2021, the Liberal Democrats came a very close second place to the Conservatives in the constituency – missing out by less than four per cent.

With the Conservatives in freefall across the capital, the Liberal Democrats are optimistic that they can win their first ever London constituency and be on course for their best representation on the Assembly in 20 years.

In a show of support, Rob Blackie hit the campaign trail with Gareth Roberts and was also be joined by Parliamentary Candidate for Wimbledon, Paul Kohler, and Richmond Park MP, Sarah Olney.

Lib Dem Mayoral Candidate Rob Blackie said:

The Liberal Democrats are running a really strong campaign and I’m confident that we are on the verge of an historic breakthrough in London – with our very first constituency win and our best overall result in decades. The Conservatives are in freefall – just look at any opinion poll or listen to what they say about themselves. They will not win. But Sadiq Khan doesn’t deserve to win either. His record is terrible and his failings on the Metropolitan Police are shameful. The Liberal Democrats are making a strong liberal challenge to the Mayor with a plan to fix the Met. Londoners that want change with a party that shares its values should vote Liberal Democrat on all three ballot papers tomorrow.

“Bringing truth back into politics”- Welsh Lib Dems back anti-deception proposal

This week in the Senedd, the Welsh Liberal Democrats have backed a proposal that would make it illegal to lie to the Welsh parliament.

The proposal, put forward by Adam Price MS, was strongly backed by the Welsh Lib Dems who described it as a golden opportunity to bring “truth back into politics”.

A recent poll from Opinium revealed that 45% of the public felt that politicians were more likely to lie now than they did in the past.

The same poll also revealed that 72% of the public would be in favour of a law like the one proposed in the Senedd.

Commenting, the Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds MS said:

The continuing influence of fake news and misinformation has eroded public trust in the political sphere, and we cannot deny that truth and transparency are facing huge challenges in our current times. We here in this Senedd bear the responsibility of upholding the highest possible standards of honesty and accountability in our roles as public servants. This proposal presents us with the opportunity to send a powerful message to the people of Wales, a message that reaffirms our commitment to serving their interests with integrity and transparency. By supporting this amendment, we can take a step towards restoring public trust in the political process.

Rennie speaks in motion of no confidence in Scottish Government

