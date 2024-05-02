It’s Polling Day

I don’t need to remind our readers to vote today. But I thought you might like to know when the results are likely to be declared.
It is a rag bag of an election with 10 Metro mayors (including the Mayor of London) on the ballot paper along with Police and Crime Commissioners, London Assembly members and local councillors where they are elected by thirds. On top of that there is a Westminster by-election in Blackpool South.
Most of the counts are taking place on Friday – and Saturday as well in the case of London, amongst others.
Overnight we can expect results from a number of local councils. We should keep an eye out for Portsmouth, where we run a minority administration, which should be declaring at around 2.30pm. The Blackpool South by-election result is also expected in the early hours.
Then tomorrow Lib Dems should be watching West Oxfordshire, Brentwood, Wokingham, Tunbridge Wells, Elmbridge and Gloucester.
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.
The office of Metro Mayor really is a undemocratic abomination and should be abolished asap.
The declaration in the London Mayor and Assembly elections will be on Saturday evening at the earliest. Verification is on Friday and the Count on Saturday.
The polling data issued by YouGov from 30 April/1 May are Labour 44%, Conservatives 18%, Reform UK 15%, Lib Dems 10% and Greens 8%.
We shall have to see how that compares to today’s elections. My guess is that Reform UK will be very much lower (they do not even have the candidates), the Conservatives will be be better than 18% but do very badly in terms of seats lost. The figure to be nervous about is the Liberal Democrat vote. Numbers in the high teens (or better) would provide a springboard for national elections. Numbers nearer to the poll figure of 10% would provide ammunition for Tories trying to hang on to their seats.