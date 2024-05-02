Mary Reid

It’s Polling Day

By | Thu 2nd May 2024 - 9:50 am

I don’t need to remind our readers to vote today. But I thought you might like to know when the results are likely to be declared.

It is a rag bag of an election with 10 Metro mayors (including the Mayor of London) on the ballot paper along with Police and Crime Commissioners, London Assembly members and local councillors where they are elected by thirds. On top of that there is a Westminster by-election in Blackpool South.

Most of the counts are taking place on Friday – and Saturday as well in the case of London, amongst others.

Overnight we can expect results from a number of local councils. We should keep an eye out for Portsmouth, where we run a minority administration, which should be declaring at around 2.30pm. The Blackpool South by-election result is also expected in the early hours.

Then tomorrow Lib Dems should be watching West Oxfordshire, Brentwood, Wokingham, Tunbridge Wells, Elmbridge and Gloucester.

Do tell us in the comments if you have any useful local knowledge.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

3 Comments

  • David Raw 2nd May '24 - 9:54am

    The office of Metro Mayor really is a undemocratic abomination and should be abolished asap.

  • Laurence Cox 2nd May '24 - 11:25am

    The declaration in the London Mayor and Assembly elections will be on Saturday evening at the earliest. Verification is on Friday and the Count on Saturday.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Jenny Barnes
    I think the HoL could be all elected, but on a different system to the HoC. There's too many, so for every 2 that leave there would be one new vacancy (until ...
  • Roland
    >” a staggering 1 million pensioners in Conservative seats could be forced to pay income tax” Suspect many voted Conservative and will vote Conservative...
  • Simon R
    I think the fundamental reason for not having a fully elected 2nd chamber is that fully elected = full of politicians, and that means either it rubber-stamps wh...
  • Alex Macfie
    @Peter Martin: The moustached monorchid would probably have eventually won a clean sweep of seats in the Reichstag under FPTP (as the PVV would have done in the...
  • Alex Macfie
    Provided the two chambers have functions clearly specified in the constitution they won't be "rivals". And in a proper democracy the government shouldn't always...