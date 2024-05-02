2 May 2024 – today’s press releases

OECD report: This Conservative government is economically illiterate

OECD report: This Conservative government is economically illiterate

Responding to the OECD report which says that the UK will have the slowest growth of the largest developed nations next year, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson, Sarah Olney MP said:

This Conservative government is economically illiterate. Their no-growth policies have left the public enduring sky-high mortgage rates, the price of a weekly shop going through the roof, and stealth taxes hammering both pensioners and working people. The only way through this quagmire of economic stagnation that the Conservative party has led us into is a general election. This Conservative government is out of touch, out of ideas and should be kicked out of office.

Polls close: Voters want an end to this appalling Conservative government

Responding to polls closing for this year’s local elections, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

The message across the country today was loud and clear. Voters want an end to this appalling Conservative government. People are sick of the Conservative party’s endless infighting, unaffordable mortgages, an NHS in freefall and filthy sewage being pumped into their rivers and seas. They want change and they want to see the end of Rishi Sunak’s Conservative party in office. That is why, up and down the country, so many lifelong Conservative voters backed the Liberal Democrats today, because they know Liberal Democrat councillors will never take them for granted and fight for the issues they care about.

Cole-Hamilton responds to SNP leadership news

Responding to the news that Kate Forbes will not stand in the SNP leadership race, paving the way for John Swinney to be the next SNP leader and First Minister, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

If he is the presumptive leader of his party, then I congratulate him. But this is a candidate with more baggage than an airport carousel. For more than two decades, John Swinney has been complicit in every moment of the SNP’s division, neglect and failure. He was Salmond’s right-hand man, he was Sturgeon’s right-hand man. He was in charge of the pandemic exams chaos and deleted his WhatsApps, denying the Covid bereaved the answers they deserve. Scotland has been divided for so long- that’s why Liberal Democrats want to bring people back together. It’s why we want to put Scotland at the heart of Britain and fix our broken relationship with Europe. We want to help everyone who can’t get a GP appointment or see an NHS dentist, support our schools, deliver for business and get islanders the ferries they have been denied.

“End this nonsense and give the money back”- Welsh Lib Dems urge First Minister to return dodgy donations

This week in the Senedd, the Welsh Liberal Democrats have urged the First Minister to return the £200,000 donation he received from a company linked to environmental crimes.

Speaking to the Senedd on Wednesday, party leader Jane Dodds MS urged FM Vaughan Gething to return money donated to his campaign by Dauson Environmental, a refuse and recycling business owned by David John Neal.

Mr Neal received a 3-month suspended prison sentence in 2013 for illegally dumping waste at a conservation site on the Gwent levels.

His companies Atlantic Recycling and Neal Soil Suppliers were also prosecuted and given fines and costs of £202,000.

Then in 2017, Mr Neal was given another suspended sentence of 18 weeks, with fines and costs of £230,000 after failing to remove the waste.

The Welsh Lib Dems have called on the FM to return the donation, as part of wider calls for a shift away from the influence of “big money” in Welsh politics.

Commenting, the Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds MS said: