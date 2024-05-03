Mary Reid

Overnight results

By | Fri 3rd May 2024 - 10:07 am

The results overnight were much as expected. Lib Dems held onto control in three local councils – Winchester, Eastleigh and Hull – and have made a net gain of 18 councillors. In Portsmouth we gained one councillor, which leaves us still running a minority Council.

This afternoon we can expect to hear from West Oxfordshire, Brentwood and Wokingham where we are hoping to increase our councillors and possibly take control.

Later this evening watch out for Elmbridge and Gloucester.

Please add any updates to the comments below.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Helen Dudden 3rd May '24 - 12:03pm

    I nearly didn’t vote. Saltford Hall, Saltford was not accessible yesterday. Double doors not unlocked. Only one door, not wide enough. Fire escape has steps down. When will disability be accepted? No housing and we are always have to struggle. We live in an unfair society.

  • Mary Reid Mary Reid 3rd May '24 - 12:34pm

    That is shocking, Helen, and probably illegal. Have you submitted a complaint?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Alex Hosking
    Peter Martin, STV isn't rigged to keep out extremists, or even to favour centrist, it's just that extremist parties do not tend to gain preference votes from th...
  • Alex Hosking
    Andrew Tampion, I think you mean Condorcet loser. It's likely not that uncommon of an occurrence when there are only 3 candidates running. You only have to ...
  • Simon R
    I think you'll find in that in much of the country, Labour still has distinct identifiable parties for each ward - certainly in Labour areas, probably not in ru...
  • Mary ReidMary Reid
    That is shocking, Helen, and probably illegal. Have you submitted a complaint?...
  • Peter Martin
    @ Steve, I think we might be making some progress. I did a quick Google of past instances of economic illiteracy on LDV and most of the ones I could find wer...