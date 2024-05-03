Mary Reid

Afternoon results

By | Fri 3rd May 2024 - 4:16 pm

As I write we have made a net increase of 44 councillors. The Tories have lost 272 and these have been transferred across the parties with a sizable chunk going to Independents. We have retained control of 6 councils, adding Three Rivers, Watford and Gosport to Winchester, Eastleigh and Hull reported earlier.

I have been watching West Oxfordshire, Brentwood and Wokingham. In West Oxfordshire we are now the largest party but without overall control. In Brentwood, where all the council seats were up for election, Lib Dems increased theirs by 1 while the Tories lost 2, but that wasn’t quite enough to overtake the Tories – however it has gone into NOC. We are still awaiting results in Wokingham.

Again – do add further news in the comments.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Robert SAYER 3rd May '24 - 5:01pm

    Wokingham has not started well

  • Mary Reid Mary Reid 3rd May '24 - 6:27pm

    @Robert Sayer – We currently hold 18 out of the 36 seats declared, so that looks quite healthy to me. 18 more to come.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Mary ReidMary Reid
    @Robert Sayer - We currently hold 18 out of the 36 seats declared, so that looks quite healthy to me. 18 more to come....
  • Wendy Talley
    I first met Andrew at an ALC conference in Chester many years ago. We had booked a B&B but were shocked to find that the door would be locked at 10.30pm mea...
  • Nigel Quinton
    About the same time this was posted I was watching a lecture from two of those, Simon Sharpe and Mariana Mazzucato, who were involved in crafting the Industrial...
  • Robert SAYER
    Wokingham has not started well...
  • Jenny Barnes
    I can remember seeing George Osborne speaking on television before the 2010 election and thinking "This person has no clue about economics. No doubt he'll be ...