10 July 2023 – today’s press release

Privileges Committee: Sunak must back amendment on sanctions for Dorries and Rees-Mogg

The Liberal Democrats have called on Rishi Sunak to confirm that he will support potential sanctions against Nadine Dorries, Jacob Rees-Mogg and five other Conservative MPs for undermining the Commons’ partygate investigation into Boris Johnson.

It comes ahead of a debate in the Commons on the Privileges Committee report this afternoon, including on a Liberal Democrat amendment that would refer the seven MPs for potential sanctions.

If passed, the amendment would refer the seven MPs back to the committee, to decide whether their conduct amounted to contempt of Parliament. If the committee ruled that a contempt was committed, the MPs could face potential sanctions including a suspension from Parliament long enough to trigger a recall petition.

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain said: