10 July 2023 – today’s press release

Privileges Committee: Sunak must back amendment on sanctions for Dorries and Rees-Mogg
The Liberal Democrats have called on Rishi Sunak to confirm that he will support potential sanctions against Nadine Dorries, Jacob Rees-Mogg and five other Conservative MPs for undermining the Commons’ partygate investigation into Boris Johnson.
It comes ahead of a debate in the Commons on the Privileges Committee report this afternoon, including on a Liberal Democrat amendment that would refer the seven MPs for potential sanctions.
If passed, the amendment would refer the seven MPs back to the committee, to decide whether their conduct amounted to contempt of Parliament. If the committee ruled that a contempt was committed, the MPs could face potential sanctions including a suspension from Parliament long enough to trigger a recall petition.
Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain said:
Nadine Dorries, Jacob-Rees Mogg and these other Conservative MPs launched a Trumpian attack against our Parliament and its independent report into Boris Johnson’s partygate lies.
Rishi Sunak must confirm he will back referring these Conservative MPs for potential sanctions. There must be consequences for their shameful actions.
Every time there is a vote on Boris Johnson’s lies and Conservative sleaze, Sunak is too weak to take a stand. This time must be different if he wants to show he has any shred of integrity left.