10 September 2025 – today’s press releases

Lib Dems call for mandatory origin labelling on beef

On Back British Farming Day, the Liberal Democrats are urging the Government to protect British farmers by making it mandatory to include country of origin on produce.

This follows months of concern from British farmers about the impact of the UK-US trade deal on British beef producers, after the UK agreed to allow up to 13,000 metric tonnes of beef imports from the US tariff-free.

The Liberal Democrats are calling for beef produced sold in large shops and large restaurants to include mandatory labelling that includes the country of origin to allow consumers to make informed decisions and promote British produce.

Commenting, Liberal Democrat Environment spokesperson Tim Farron MP said:

Farmers are absolutely vital to Britain – to our economy and future food security. They put food on our table, manage our landscapes and without them, we would all be worse off. Over the past year, the Government has done nothing but neglect the farming community, first with the cruel family farm tax, and then by cutting the farming budget and selling out British farmers by accepting US beef produced to lower standards. The Liberal Democrats back British farmers who deserve so much better. I am urging the Government to do the same, axe the family farm tax, give the farming budget £1bn more a year and back British farmers.

Davey on Doha Strikes: Starmer must summon Israeli Ambassador

Responding to the Israeli airstrikes in Doha, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey said:

Netanyahu’s strikes on Doha show that he is less interested in securing the release of the hostages than he is in continuing to fuel regional destabilisation. Keir Starmer must summon the Israeli Ambassador to Downing Street – immediately – to make clear that these strikes were utterly reckless and a flagrant breach of international law. This latest escalation will only undermine efforts to secure the release of the hostages still held in Hamas’ captivity, and set back the path to a desperately needed ceasefire. Starmer needs to make that case when he meets with President Herzog today – and confirm to the President that the UK will no longer send F-35 parts to Israel which it can use for its devastating campaign in Gaza.

Ed Davey on Mandelson: Civil Service Commission must investigate if ambassador has broken diplomatic code

Responding to the latest revelations regarding Lord Mandelson’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, Ed Davey, Liberal Democrat leader, said:

Lord Mandelson has serious questions to answer over his relationship with the vile sex trafficker and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The Civil Service Commission needs to look into whether the Ambassador has broken the Diplomatic Service Code by failing to come clean over this sooner. With Trump in the White House, we cannot afford to have an Ambassador to the United States who is compromised by “embarrassing” secrets.

Lib Dems push vote on banning loud music on public transport as new poll reveals impact of “headphone dodgers” on commuters

⁠New poll reveals some commuters have changed carriages or avoided using public transport because of scourge of passengers playing loud music without headphones

⁠The Liberal Democrats will put the measure to a Commons vote at 6pm today, to finally crack down on headphone dodging on public transport

A new poll for the Liberal Democrats has revealed the consequences of antisocial passengers playing loud music on commuters, as the party puts its amendment to Parliament this evening on its proposals to crack down on headphone dodging.

2 in 5 (38%) adults who have experienced headphone dodging say that antisocial behaviour has prevented them from relaxing or resting whilst travelling.

A further 1 in 4 (26%) have stopped reading, working or concentrating as a result, whilst 1 in 5 (19%) have actively moved seats or carriages to avoid headphone dodgers and 12% say they have avoided taking public transport on some occasions.

Another 15% of adults said instances of people playing videos or music out loud on public transport has created tension or arguments between passengers, while 13% said it made them feel unsafe or anxious.

The Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Transport Paul Kohler said it was “a daily disruption for millions” and that “it’s time to end the noise”.

The Liberal Democrats have campaigned for months to change the law to ban playing music and videos out loud from a phone on public transport in England, with those who breach the ban facing fines of up to £1,000. The party would promote the move with a national publicity campaign to raise public awareness about the ban.

The party has introduced an amendment to the Bus Services Bill, which will be voted on from 6pm this evening. It would give local authorities powers to ban loud music from phones on public transport. It comes after the Conservatives shifted from their initial opposition to the proposed fines when party leader Kemi Badenoch criticised the policy on the grounds that it would not work. Since then, shadow Transport Secretary, Richard Holden, came out in support of the Liberal Democrats’ call.

On the back of Liberal Democrat campaigning, Transport for London (TfL) recently announced a new public awareness campaign to target headphone dodgers.

Liberal Democrat Transport Spokesperson Paul Kohler said:

Antisocial behaviour like headphone dodging blights the travel of millions of commuters across the country. This isn’t a minor inconvenience, it’s a daily disruption for millions. It’s time to end the noise. The Liberal Democrats want tough action on headphone dodgers to ensure every passenger feels safe and respected. We urge the Government and all parties to join us in supporting this vital amendment and finally bring an end to commutes filled with dread.

Chamberlain writes to Health Secretary over stroke patient’s 80-mile journey for care

Scottish Liberal Democrat MP for North East Fife Wendy Chamberlain has written to Scottish Health Secretary Neil Gray, raising urgent concerns about a stroke patient from Newport-on-Tay receiving care many miles from home.

Mr Scott, who is currently receiving treatment in Inverness after suffering a stroke while on holiday, is now ready to be transferred to a facility closer to home to continue his rehabilitation.

However, despite the Royal Victoria Hospital in Dundee being the closest hospital to his home, NHS Tayside has refused his admission. Instead, Mr Scott has been offered treatment at Cameron Hospital in Windygates or at Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline – up to an 80-mile round trip away.

This decision has left his wife, who is herself seriously unwell with a brain tumour and other health conditions, unable to visit him.

Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

Mr Scott’s condition is deteriorating, and the refusal to allow him to access treatment closer to home is deeply concerning. Denying family contact to a vulnerable patient is unacceptable and places unnecessary strain not only on Mr Scott but also on his wife, who is unable to make the journey due to her own serious health issues. I have urged NHS Tayside to reconsider this position as a matter of compassion and humanity. Being supported by loved ones during recovery is not a luxury -it is a fundamental part of care. I have also asked the Cabinet Secretary to ensure that NHS Tayside urgently reviews this case and to clarify what guidance is in place to ensure compassion and patient welfare remain at the heart of decision-making.

Greene: Asylum motion shows desperate Conservatives aping Reform

Scottish Liberal Democrat Jamie Greene MSP has accused the Scottish Conservatives of “rank hypocrisy” after bringing forward a motion on the impact of asylum hotels, calling it “yet another example of a desperate party aping Reform”.

Jamie Greene said: