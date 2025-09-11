Liberator 431 is out and can be downloaded here: https://liberatormagazine.org.uk

In addition to Commentary, Letters and Lord Bonkers’ Diary find out in Radical Bulletin who at Westminster has put a shot across Ed Davey’s bow, why the party is running out of peers and whether there’s a link between Cyprus and vets bills.

LABOUR IN PAIN

The government’s performance is the antithesis of a sound economy, says Sarah Olney

A REVIEW TO DISAPPOINT HEDGEHOGS AND FOXES

The Liberal Democrat policy review fails to provide the ‘vision thing’, says David Grace

HOMES BROKEN BY SOCIAL HOUSING

Poor and overcrowded homes are damaging residents’ health and life prospects, says Rachel Bentley

PENSIONERS PAYING

Should wealthier pensioners be asked to pay towards the NHS? William Tranby explains why

FENCE SITTERS

Abstaining in Parliament is no strategy for the Lib Dems, says Sophie Layton

STARMER SHOULD GET REAL ABOUT DEFENCE

In a world where Europe can no longer rely on America for defence and Russian aggression continues in Ukraine, George Cunningham says radical change is needed to thinking about UK defence

PRESIDENTIAL PITCHES

Answers to Liberator’s questions from the three known candidates vying for the somewhat “it’s what you make of it” post of Liberal Democrat president

THE MYTH OF MANAGERIALISM

Julian Ingram argues that the answer to increasingly transactional voters lies in the Liberal Democrat preamble, not just the latest slogan

WHEN ENGLAND SAYS F OFF

The ‘F10’ attempt to streamline the Lib Dem candidates process was misunderstood and should be resolved and implemented, says Chris White

WHERE THE PARTY CAME FROM

Jonathan Calder looks at a new book on liberalism that challenges assumptions about the roles of noted thinkers

REVIEWS

The Mission: The CIA In The 21st Century, by Tim Weiner (Rebecca Tinsley)

Lord Clegg Awakes (play), by Horace Smith and Virgil Soloman (Mark Smulian)

Allies at War: The Politics of Defeating Hitler, by Tim Bouverie (Peter Johnson)

Underdogs: The Truth about Britain’s White Working Class, by Joel Budd (Andrew Hudson)

The Migrant’s Jail: An American History of Mass Incarceration, by Brianna Nofil (Eleanor Healy-Burt)

Environmental Lobbying at the United Nations: A Guide to Protecting Our Planet, by Felix Dodds and Chris Spence (Louise Harris)

Disorderly Magic and Other Disturbances (audio), by Richard Cabut (Stewart Rayment)

Mania, by Lionel Shriver (Andrew Hudson)

The 51st State, by David Scott (Stewart Rayment)