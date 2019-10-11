11 October 2019 – today’s press release

Mark Valladares

11 October 2019

New figures show prison overcrowding crisis getting worse

The Liberal Democrats are calling for an end to short prison sentences, as new figures show the number of overcrowded prisons is rising.

The latest prison population statistics, published today by the Ministry of Justice, show that 73 of the 117 prisons in England and Wales were overcapacity at the end of September – up from 69 at the end of August. Nine prisons are overcapacity by more than 50%.

Liberal Democrat Shadow Home Secretary Christine Jardine said:

Prisons are in crisis. They are stuffed full of people on short sentences, which we know don’t work to stop reoffending.

Boris Johnson is ignoring the evidence about what actually prevents crime and keeps people safe. Instead, he just wants to carry on locking more and more people up, just to appear ‘tough on crime’.

Overcrowding means that prisoners spend too much time locked in their cells, unable to do the education, work and treatment that would rehabilitate them. Staff are overstretched and unable to cope, so violence, drug use, self-harm and suicide have all become far too common.

It’s no wonder that half of prisoners reoffend within a year after being released.

Liberal Democrats demand better. We will tackle overcrowding by ending the use of pointless short prison sentences. And we will protect people from becoming victims of crime by investing in the rehabilitative services that actually stop reoffending.

