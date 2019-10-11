Caron Lindsay

Layla about to be on Have I got News for You

By | Fri 11th October 2019 - 8:52 pm

And it looks like it’s going to be a treat.

BBC1 – 9 pm. Or iPlayer later.

She’s a bit of a fan. I hate to think how long I have been watching this programme. I remember when it was shiny and new.

Good to see Layla taking part. I’m looking forward to watching.

