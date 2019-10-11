Ed Fordham

Why I am backing Mark Pack to be President of the Liberal Democrats

Mark has a wisdom, experience and detailed knowledge about the Party. He knows the party at all levels: federal, state, regional and local. He understands the different issues facing Wales, Scotland, England – he gets devolution and is hungry to support local government across the UK. I know Mark will understand the need to listen to members and not assume he knows best.

I’m am invariably involved running campaigns, advising on strategy, mentoring candidates as well as delivering leaflets and knocking on doors. In by-elections over ten, twenty years and in every General Election since 1992 Mark has also been involved offering advice, sharing knowledge, providing training.  His commitment to the success of the Party is total.  And I trust his judgement.

Mark is one of the people I ring for advice. I have been an activist for thirty years and have known Mark since 1992. I know that when I ring him, text him, email him he responds thoughtfully, honestly and helpfully. He teaches and leads – his leadership is faithful, genuine and sincere and I value that.

I have been a parliamentary candidate in a black hole seat, in a target seat, a councillor, a candidate, I have run and led parliamentary by-elections, been an agent – at every step of the way I have learnt from Mark, Sharing knowledge with him brings within it the energy and the spark of a new idea,  When I speak to Mark, work with Mark, ask for advice, I learn something new and explore a new avenue and am more successful and more innovative.

Mark will be the President first and foremost able to operate and work hard during a general election. He will not be distracted by being a parliamentary candidate or having to defend his seat – he will be able to put the Party first at a time when MP’s and candidates are under pressure.

When we fought for marriage equality – Mark was in the front line – not just next standing next to us, but advising, suggesting and adding value. He makes a difference.

As students at Nottingham and York Universities respectively we were involved in the Youth and Student wing of the Party, as campaigners we met at important elections, at conference we were often training each other or even together, as staff members in the Campaigns and Elections Department we worked together – and over those 30 years I have learnt from him, thoughts about problems differently, been more constructive, able to step back and pause.

Mark is a friend. He became my friend over many years in the Liberal Democrats and I am a better liberal and a stronger democrat for knowing him.

We need him.

The Party needs him.

He will serve us well.

On Party issues that matter I trust him.

Please give him your support. I know I will. (And Sparky the Husky is supporting Mark too!)

 

* Ed Fordham is a party member and activist in Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

