Encouraging a four day working week

Years ago, I thought the idea of a four-day working week was an unrealistic socialist policy, however over the past 18 months I’ve come around to the idea. After work, most people would like to relax (or canvass for the Liberal Democrats!), but many of us find that there is scarcely the time, especially those who commute and have dependents. After housework and life administration, there is sometimes little time to do anything else besides get ready for bed.

I still study for professional qualifications and a day off work to study, rather than trying to only squeeze it in on the evenings and weekends, would be useful. I imagine many others who would like to retrain or continue with their studies whilst working feel the same way.

We shouldn’t force companies to give people an extra day off per week, but we can encourage the option by introducing an Employer National Insurance (NI) tax break for companies offering an extra day off per week. At the moment, the Employer NI rate is 13.8% on the value of salaries and benefits above £166.01 per week. The offer would have to be made to all employees if the individual company wishes to take advantage of the scheme – this would prevent discrimination as there would be no tax break for the company for employees earning below £166.01 per week. Companies would not be forced to offer the extra day off per week, but if they do, it must be offered to all employees.

To prevent companies seeing this as a salary cutting mechanism, they would also be unable to reduce salaries if the employee accepted the extra day off per week. Why would they offer such a day off, I hear you say? Well, the reduction in Employer NI would have to be sufficiently large to make it a decent incentive. It may also increase the productivity of the company, reduce days off due to illness and stress and it could also provide reputational benefits for the company. The government could “name and praise” rather than “name and shame”. It may also help the company attract top talent.

Ideally, to make it work, individuals and companies would choose different days for the extra day off, rather than simply creating a three-day weekend. This would allow us to go to and call places like banks, post offices and other organisations when they are open, rather than trying to squeeze these activities into our lunch breaks or on Saturday mornings.

We could offer the scheme on a trial basis, of perhaps five years, to see what the participation rate of the scheme is and if there have been any benefits in terms of productivity and mental health. I still believe that GDP growth is desirable, but as Jacinda Ardern and Jo Swinson have said, a country’s prosperity cannot be judged on economic growth figures alone.

* Eddie Sammon is a member of the Lib Dems in France and a regular reader of and commenter on Liberal Democrat Voice.