Why revoke!

In an ideal world a referendum result would be annulled by a subsequent referendum, the symmetry is undeniable. This is why it has been and is Liberal Democrat policy to support a referendum in which the electorate can choose between a realistic Brexit agreement and revoking Article 50 to remain in the EU. Unfortunately. there is little chance this can happen for the simple reason that there is no Brexit agreement that Brexiters agree upon, nor anything they are likely to agree upon. Nonetheless if Johnson and his inner circle settle on a particular Brexit, it should be put to the electorate.

Three years on from the referendum Brexiters have manifestly failed to find a plan to implement the result. Instead Brexiters have boxed themselves in. Mrs May. seemingly ignorant of the difference between the Court of Justice of the EU and the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, and with a nasty, obsessive fixation about immigrants, issued senseless red lines and quickly sunk herself into a hole. She vainly endeavoured to pander to the most fanatical Europhobes for whom she, nor anyone else, could ever be anti-EU enough.

This failure was unsurprising, the surprise is that anyone might have thought it possible to find agreement between Brexiters who dreamt of an unregulated global free market and Brexiters who dreamt of closed borders and protectionist policies.

May threw away a Conservative majority and Johnson’s purge of the moderates has rendered his putsch incapable of governing. An election beckons, but that too is in the hands of the opposition.

We are preparing for an election; Party policy is to revoke Article 50, it is not hard to see why. A blind commitment to a new referendum would not pass scrutiny, it would be untenable. A referendum requires a choice, but there is no realistic option that Brexiters would accept; we certainly could not offer a fantasy, impossible to implement Brexit. We could offer a pointless Brexit in name only, but this would also be to offer a pointless referendum, almost as pointless to anti-Brexiters as it would be to Brexiters. We would merely proffer Brexiters the luxury of finding agreement in their denunciation of the Brexit on offer.

Worse, a commitment to a referendum would undermine our message; by dragging debate into arguments about the procedures and status of a referendum, it would play into the hands of Brexiters by detracting from the central issues of Brexit. Journalists who just love to tie us up in knots, would continually ask questions that have no adequate answers, diminishing our standing and distinctive focus in the public eye.

A revoke policy is honest and direct; it attracts attention to the key issues. Were a political earthquake be sufficiently seismic to return a Liberal Democrat government, would anyone seriously suggest that such a government would lack a mandate? I think not.

In the event of a new coalition, one with a strong Liberal Democrat component, or a confidence and supply arrangement with another party (Labour?), we would of course support a referendum proposed by another party, but the onus would be on that party to frame the question, perhaps renegotiate and advocate the referendum. We would campaign whole heartedly to put an end to Brexit.

* Martin Bennett first campaigned in Cheltenham in 1974, was the Bermondsey Party press officer from 1981-3 but is presently resident in Luxembourg. He is Deputy Chair of Liberal Democrats Luxembourg.