12 June 2023 – today’s press release

Sunak should kick Johnson out of the Conservative Party now
The Liberal Democrats have called on Rishi Sunak to kick Boris Johnson out of the Conservative Party. Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper MP said:
It was clear from day one that Boris Johnson was never fit to be an MP let alone Prime Minister.
Sunak’s credibility and integrity is in the gutter. If he wants to show he has any backbone left he must finally do the right thing and kick the disgraced Boris Johnson out of the Conservative Party in order to prevent him from ever standing again.
Fed up with hearing about Boris Johnson. It’s a sideshow. Couldn’t we focus on how we are going to generate enough revenue to fund important things lile the NHS.? Given that Brexit means that we are driving fast up a cul de sac.