13 June 2023 – today’s press release

ONS pay squeeze figures show families being “clobbered” by cost of living crisis

Responding to today’s ONS figures showing yet another fall in real-terms pay once inflation is taken into account, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:

While this endless Conservative psychodrama unfolds, hardworking families are being clobbered by the cost of living crisis.

This Government is so mired in their own infighting that they are neglecting the real issues that matter to people. This is a party that is out of touch and out of ideas.

Families and pensioners have suffered under this Government for far too long. Ministers need to urgently bring forward a proper plan to grow the economy, create good jobs and tackle the cost-of-living crisis.